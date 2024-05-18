Should Your Engine Be Hot Or Cold When You Check Oil Levels?

Internal combustion engines need the correct oil level to run harmoniously. Too much or too little oil could harm engine longevity and performance. For instance, continuously driving with an engine low on oil will increase friction and heat, leading to premature wear and tear of vital internal parts. An illuminated oil pressure warning light and decreased performance are signs of an engine running low on oil.

On the other hand, driving with too much oil is also bad news for your car's engine. Overfilling with oil will increase the pressure on the crankshaft, leading to many problems. The excess oil could enter the combustion chamber and the exhaust manifold. If left unchecked, it could clog the engine, flood the spark plugs, and cause irreversible (and expensive) damage.

In the same manner that skipping an oil change could harm your engine, it's essential to monitor the oil level consistently, preferably whenever you fill up with gas or before embarking on a road trip. But then again, when is the best time to check your car's oil level? Should you do it when the engine is hot or cold?