10 Of The Coolest Vehicles Ever Uncovered On American Pickers

For years, the team on History's "American Pickers" has traveled around the United States (and occasionally abroad) to see what valuable artifacts might be collecting dust in someone's shed. A typical episode will see Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz (before the duo had a falling out, resulting in Fritz getting dropped from the series) visit a few people's homes. They'll take a look around if they think they can score big, and a good haul can mean anything from finding vintage toys to old-school business signs. Of course, the thing that's always going to tickle the hosts is stumbling upon an old or eclectic vehicle you don't see on the street anymore.

Much like how its sister show "Pawn Stars" has featured plenty of cool vehicles during its time on the air, "American Pickers" has proven to be a treasure trove of classic cars and motorcycles. Wolfe and Fritz haven't always managed to make a deal on the various vehicles that have cropped up, but it's nice for them and viewers alike to just lay eyes on some magnificent feats of engineering. They always go over some of the history of the vehicle in question, so at least in theory, audiences at home know what to look out for with their own collections. Across hundreds of episodes of "American Pickers," here are some of the coolest rides to be showcased.