10 Of The Coolest Vehicles Ever Featured On Pawn Stars
"Pawn Stars" is a crown jewel of History's programming. The show has hundreds of episodes, and while most follow a similar format, seeing what oddities pop up next has kept fans coming back year after year. Customers bring their goods to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada to see if any of it is worth any money. The show is spearheaded by Rick Harrison alongside his father, known affectionately as "the Old Man" who sadly passed away in 2018, and his son, Corey Harrison. Plus, Corey's friend, Chumlee, provides ample comedic relief.
From shrunken heads to an electrotherapy kit, many strange items have passed through the pawn shop's doors. However, some of the most sought-after items in the show's history, for both the "Pawn Stars" cast and viewers at home, are the exceptionally valuable cars that occasionally show up. While the "Pawn Stars" team often only needs to spend a couple hundred bucks to stock the store with random antiquities, the big guns come out for a rare car. Sometimes, Rick Harrison needs to throw down some serious cash.
Occasionally, the "Pawn Stars" team and the seller are just too far apart on price, and can't make a deal. Even when that happens, it's awesome all the same just for viewers to see a unique piece of history. Here are some of the amazing vehicles featured on "Pawn Stars," based on rarity, overall value, and how just plain cool they are.
Custom 1957 Chevrolet 150
No list of notable "Pawn Stars" cars would be complete without mentioning perhaps the most sentimental one from the show's run. Season 4, Episode 38 — "The Pick, the Pawn & the Polish" — sees Rick Harrison plan a special birthday present for the Old Man's 70th birthday. With some help from the teams of other History reality series, like "American Pickers" and "Counting Cars," they completely rebuild a 1957 Chevy 150 pretty much from the ground up. It's a massive undertaking, but it's all worth it so the Old Man can get behind the wheel of his favorite car ever.
Seeing as the Old Man was perpetually grumpy, it may have been hard to notice, but it's clear the car meant a lot to him. It's easy to see why, as it was entirely restored, complete with a black-and-white paint job and all-new upholstery. He is so excited to get behind the wheel that he doesn't even want to stick around to eat some cake. The car even made headlines after the episode aired, as it was later reported that the vehicle caught on fire. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like anyone was hurt, and even more amazing is that the '57 Chevy was back in driving condition only a few hours later.
"Pawn Stars" may see the team cracking jokes and discussing history, but moments like these prove that deep down they were all there for each other. Nothing says, "I love you" like presenting someone with a fully restored vintage Chevy.
Replica Back to the Future DeLorean
The DeLorean from the "Back to the Future" series might be the most famous movie car ever. It's instantly recognizable, and the "Pawn Stars" crew had the chance to look at a replica car from the series, outfitted with futuristic-looking technology, including a flux capacitor. It's important to note this was merely a replica, though the actual six DeLoreans used for filming "Back to the Future" have been found in various locales over the years, particularly museums and Universal Studios displays. Still, a DeLorean is nothing to scoff at, and Rick Harrison and Chumlee are ecstatic to take a ride in one.
The "Pawn Stars" DeLorean replica episode is Season 8, Episode 13 — "World Series of Pawn." The seller has done an impressive job making the car look like it came straight off of a movie set. Unfortunately, there's a reason why test drives are necessary, as Harrison immediately notes that there are some serious mechanical issues. Let's just say this is one car you wouldn't want to take to the skies any time soon. The seller initially asks for $100,000, but Harrison doesn't see a ton of money there and only counteroffers $10,000. As tends to happen many times on "Pawn Stars," they're simply too far apart on price, so the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop has to walk away from this offer. Maybe a DeLorean actually used in the movie would have fetched more money.
1967 Shelby G.T. 350
Oftentimes, when someone tries to sell something on "Pawn Stars," it's clear they don't understand the real value and are just looking to get as much cash as they can. That really isn't the case in Season 10, Episode 3 — titled "Chumdae" — when a man walks in with a 1967 Shelby G.T. 350. It's a beauty to behold that's been completely redone. It even includes a signature from Carroll Shelby himself, which likely only adds to the original value.
While Rick Harrison is known for dinging any little imperfection he can find, this vehicle is practically pristine, and the seller knows it, asking for $125,000 originally. Only 1,174 of the '67 Shelby G.T. 350s were made, and the car got an added boost in popularity after being featured in the movie "Gone in 60 Seconds." It's an incredibly rare car that Harrison just couldn't pass up. After calling in an expert and taking it for a test drive, it only confirms that this '67 Shelby is the real deal. Harrison's expert mentions how it's worth anywhere between $100,000 and $110,000, so Harrison stays on the lower end of that scale. Eventually, they wind up making a deal for $100,000.
This makes it rank among the most expensive purchases ever made on "Pawn Stars." 1967 is a valued year for Shelby Mustangs, and one could surmise Harrison managed to make a pretty penny off of the purchase. Fully restored G.T. 350s can sell for as much as $300,000, meaning even if Harrison had to put some additional work into it, he could likely still make a sizable profit.
1932 Ford Roadster
Muscle cars from the '60s get ample attention, but there's something to be said for looking even further back. In Season 7, Episode 28, "Grand Theft Corey," Rick Harrison and his son, Corey, take a gander at a 1932 Ford Roadster, which was the most popular car of its decade. The Roadster represented a move away from the iconic Ford Model T, which was simply designed to be an affordable option for people looking to get around town. While they may have been affordable back in the day, they can fetch quite a bit of money restored these days. In fact, the seller mentions putting in $140,000 to get the car looking awesome, despite only asking $70,000 for it.
Harrison calls Danny Koker to examine it, and he would certainly know something about Roadsters. One of the most expensive cars in Koker's collection is the exact same make and model of vehicle, and he can't help but gush over all the hard work and dedication that went into restoring it. At the end of the day, Harrison winds up paying $68,250 for the Roadster, a far cry from the $500 a brand-new Roadster would go for back in the '30s.
This episode is a good reminder that not all antiques on "Pawn Stars" sit locked away in someone's attic for decades. Some people pour their hearts and souls into restoring classic cars. Even though the seller got less than half of what he spent fixing it up, part of the thrill undoubtedly lies in reviving this piece of history.
1941 Military Indian Motorcycle
Indian motorcycles are highly sought after and for good reason. The brand dates back over a century, and for a while, the bikes were the most popular in the United States. The brand had various ups and downs over the years, but it's still around today, as Indian-branded motorcycles are now produced by Polaris Industries. It's an interesting history, and the older bikes sell for a decent amount of money these days. That's why the "Pawn Stars" crew were ecstatic to get a call about a 1941 Indian motorcycle originally used for military operations on Season 4, Episode 34 — "Bugs Money."
The shop ends up paying $9,500 for the bike, knowing it will need restoration work by Danny Koker and his team at Count's Kustoms. By the end of the job, the bike looks ready to head out into the battlefield with a new coat of paint. One neat feature of the motorcycle is how it comes with a left-hand throttle, which was standard for Indian motorcycles at the time. The reason for this was that the carburetor came on the engine's left side.
Koker also fixed the bike up with new gauges, which hadn't been there previously. Aside from a few other minor details, everything is, for the most part, original. With the 1941 Indian motorcycle fully restored, it's understandable neither Rick nor Corey wanted to drive it back to the shop, even if Koker looked a little disappointed when they loaded it into a trailer.
Batmobile replica
Another movie-famous car wound up in front of Rick Harrison and the gang in Season 3, Episode 30, entitled "Chummobile." Similar to the "Back to the Future" DeLorean, this vehicle is just a replica, so it wasn't actually used in the movie. However, it's modeled after arguably the best Batmobile of all time — the one used in the 1989 "Batman" film. It has a sleek look and inside it's filled with all sorts of buttons that don't actually do anything but still add to the appeal.
Harrison himself even mentions that he doesn't know what this thing is worth, especially since it's not an actual movie prop. This time around, expert Danny Koker isn't much help. While it's neat to look at, it's hard to put a definitive numerical value on it, so Harrison winds up passing on it, similar to the DeLorean. In true Chumlee fashion, he's not going to let a chance to drive the Batmobile pass him by, so he still takes it for a test drive even though an offer won't be made.
It's clear that movie car replicas are more of a labor of love than a chance to strike it rich. All the seller needs now is a Batman costume, and he'd be the coolest guy in Las Vegas every Halloween.
1984 Ferrari 308 GTS
Ferrari is synonymous with luxury, and the 308 GTS really exemplifies that. It's one of the Italian car company's more affordable options, but it still maintains the sleek aesthetic and reliable performance that has become inseparable from the brand. The fact that the 308 GTS was the ride of choice on "Magnum P.I." only makes it that much cooler. Suffice it to say, Rick Harrison is pretty astounded when he comes face-to-face with one on Season 15, Episode 22 "Blades of Deal." Even after all those years of "Pawn Stars" on the air, sometimes something would come along that would still surprise Harrison.
Harrison gets a full tour of the car, even examining the engine, which is famously located in the vehicle's rear. The 308 was revolutionary at its release, as it came with fuel injection to enhance overall efficiency. Another aspect that was ahead of its time? This car came with electric windows. It represents an intriguing chapter in Ferrari's history, and both Harrison and his expert are impressed with what they see. The seller wants $80,000 initially, and even though Harrison tries to get him down into the $60,000 range, the seller doesn't go lower than $70,000. This is one deal that winds up falling through the cracks.
The Ferrari 308 GTS boasted impressive features in 1984, and it's still incredible to behold all these decades later. At least Harrison got to feel like Tom Selleck on "Magnum P.I." for a little bit driving it around.
1941 M3 half-track
Two types of collections tend to signal that someone has a lot of money: cars and WWII memorabilia. Combining those two interests, it's easy to see why it was such a huge deal for Rick and Corey Harrison to venture out into the middle of the desert — on Season 18, Episode 11 "Rick's Big Shot," —and check out a 1941 M3 half-track used in World War II. It's an armored personnel carrier, and the team is to see that it even comes with the artillery it likely would've had during wartime. It could fit 12 soldiers and fire 2,800 rounds per minute.
This particular vehicle comes courtesy of the White Motor Co., which actually specialized in sewing machines initially before getting into trucks to help the United States during World War I. It kept that going for WWII, and that includes the 1941 half-track Rick has a ton of fun driving around the desert. However, Corey's the one who may have the even better story out of this episode. After the pawn shop makes a deal to purchase it for $85,000, the seller allows Corey to fire the guns, with all of the proper safety precautions taken, of course.
An episode like this offers a lot for history buffs to glean and really exemplifies why "Pawn Stars" belongs on the History Channel. The chance to see a vehicle actually used during combat in WWII is a real treat for everyone involved, too.
1924 Dodge Brothers Business Sedan
The Dodge Brothers got their start working with Ford before venturing out on their own. The first Dodge car came out in 1914, and the company quickly established itself as a powerful force in the American automotive industry. It's such an iconic business that those old cars can sell for a good chunk of cash, which is why both Corey Harrison and The Old Man were impressed when a 1924 Dodge Brothers sedan came into the shop for Season 5, Episode 11, "Corey's Big Play." The car was almost 100 years old when the episode first aired, and there were immediately some problems with it.
While the test drive went smoothly, Harrison is quick to point out some significant cosmetic issues, including chips to the paint and the windows not being quite right. Fortunately, aesthetic problems are simpler to fix than issues with the engine, so they still wind up making a deal with the seller. Some bargaining is required, but the seller eventually agrees to let it go for $7,500.
The sedan would appear again on "Pawn Stars" on Season 8, Episode 6 — "Comfortably Chum." Josh "Chop" Towbin, host of the short-lived A&E reality series "King of Cars," stopped by with a keen eye on it. He ends up purchasing it for $7,900, so assuming the pawn shop didn't put any more money into it, they would've turned a $400 profit. Given how long it would've been sitting around, maybe the team was just happy to unload it.
1962 Mercedes-Benz Unimog-S 404
The 1962 Mercedes-Benz Unimog-S 404 almost looks like how a 6-year-old child would draw a truck. It's big and bulky, but it served a valuable purpose during wartime, and that's precisely what led to an intense negotiation on Season 6, Episode 8 of "Pawn Stars," titled "What the Truck." Corey Harrison is a bit taken aback by it, but the German vehicle apparently came in handy during the Cold War.
It may not be the first car a collector would think to add to their collection, but Danny Koker insists there's a market for it. That's especially true given how well it runs, even when Koker and Rick Harrison take it off the paved street. The seller has to come down from his original asking price a bit, but he offers to sell it for $16,000.
The Unimog is a great example of why "Pawn Stars" can be such a valuable resource for car enthusiasts. The show presents a vast array of vehicles, from vintage motorcycles to muscle cars, all while offering incredible insight into why these items mean so much to so many people.