10 Of The Coolest Vehicles Ever Featured On Pawn Stars

"Pawn Stars" is a crown jewel of History's programming. The show has hundreds of episodes, and while most follow a similar format, seeing what oddities pop up next has kept fans coming back year after year. Customers bring their goods to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada to see if any of it is worth any money. The show is spearheaded by Rick Harrison alongside his father, known affectionately as "the Old Man" who sadly passed away in 2018, and his son, Corey Harrison. Plus, Corey's friend, Chumlee, provides ample comedic relief.

From shrunken heads to an electrotherapy kit, many strange items have passed through the pawn shop's doors. However, some of the most sought-after items in the show's history, for both the "Pawn Stars" cast and viewers at home, are the exceptionally valuable cars that occasionally show up. While the "Pawn Stars" team often only needs to spend a couple hundred bucks to stock the store with random antiquities, the big guns come out for a rare car. Sometimes, Rick Harrison needs to throw down some serious cash.

Occasionally, the "Pawn Stars" team and the seller are just too far apart on price, and can't make a deal. Even when that happens, it's awesome all the same just for viewers to see a unique piece of history. Here are some of the amazing vehicles featured on "Pawn Stars," based on rarity, overall value, and how just plain cool they are.