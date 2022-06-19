The Incredibly Rare Car Rick From Pawn Stars Couldn't Pass Up
"Pawn Stars" made its debut back in 2009 on the History Channel, quickly becoming one of the most popular shows on the network. The reality TV series centers around Rick Harrison and his team at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. The team has handled many different items throughout the show's run, including art and historical documents, and there's also the occasional classic car that catches the attention of the staff.
Throughout the life of the show, the pawn shop has acquired some pretty impressive rides, including luxury vehicles from Jaguar and Mercedes, as well as others like classic Volkswagen and Ford vehicles. The cars acquired by Rick and the team represent a wide range of history. As with any pawnshop owner, there were times when Rick let deals slip through his fingers, but there have been a few notable instances when he just couldn't stop himself from making a purchase. Among those moments is one that stands above the rest because the ride was just too good to pass up.
Who would pass up a 1967 Shelby GT 350?
When it comes to classic American muscle cars, the Mustang is a favorite and the Shelby is often considered one of the best Mustangs ever built (via Classic Motor Sports). The car is famous not only because it is from what many consider the golden age of the muscle car, but also because the Shelby GT was featured as the car "Eleanor" in the 2000 film remake of "Gone in 60 Seconds." In the case of "Pawn Stars," Rick was presented with a 1967 Shelby GT 350 sporting a Wimbledon White paint job and seemingly pristine condition.
The person selling the car, Paul, originally asked $125,000 for it. However, after going for a test ride with his car expert, Rick offered $100,000 to the owner, which he accepted. These cars are worth a pretty penny, and today even a lower condition model is worth over $100,000 (via NADA Guides). That's still a substantial sum, which isn't surprising given this model's rarity. According to Mustang Specs, only 1,201 of these vehicles were produced, and they hit the market with an original starting price of $3,995 (the equivalent of around $35,000 in 2022).
The Shelby GT model represented a change for Ford and its pony car. While people loved the Mustang, increased competition meant it needed to be even faster and more powerful. The GT 350 — not to be confused with its GT 500 counterpart introduced that same year – is powered by a 289 cid V8 engine packing 306 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 329 lb-ft of torque. This model was lighter than previous model years due to the use of fiberglass for the hood and front fenders, which also improved the car's handling while arguably making it look better.