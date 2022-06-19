The Incredibly Rare Car Rick From Pawn Stars Couldn't Pass Up

When it comes to classic American muscle cars, the Mustang is a favorite and the Shelby is often considered one of the best Mustangs ever built (via Classic Motor Sports). The car is famous not only because it is from what many consider the golden age of the muscle car, but also because the Shelby GT was featured as the car "Eleanor" in the 2000 film remake of "Gone in 60 Seconds." In the case of "Pawn Stars," Rick was presented with a 1967 Shelby GT 350 sporting a Wimbledon White paint job and seemingly pristine condition.

The person selling the car, Paul, originally asked $125,000 for it. However, after going for a test ride with his car expert, Rick offered $100,000 to the owner, which he accepted. These cars are worth a pretty penny, and today even a lower condition model is worth over $100,000 (via NADA Guides). That's still a substantial sum, which isn't surprising given this model's rarity. According to Mustang Specs, only 1,201 of these vehicles were produced, and they hit the market with an original starting price of $3,995 (the equivalent of around $35,000 in 2022).

The Shelby GT model represented a change for Ford and its pony car. While people loved the Mustang, increased competition meant it needed to be even faster and more powerful. The GT 350 — not to be confused with its GT 500 counterpart introduced that same year – is powered by a 289 cid V8 engine packing 306 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 329 lb-ft of torque. This model was lighter than previous model years due to the use of fiberglass for the hood and front fenders, which also improved the car's handling while arguably making it look better.