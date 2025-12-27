12 Tech Gifts Ideas That Older People Will Find Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for gifts can be a challenge. Not only does everyone have their own tastes, but different generations of people yearn for different things, too. And though companies these days even have gift selector tools to help you find that perfect gift, there are just too many options out there.

Some gift buyers err on the side of practical gifts while others go for more decorative ones. Something that people seem to universally enjoy receiving is tech. A cool piece of new tech can improve one's quality of life, give them an additional fun thing to interact with, or just replace an aging tool with something modern, faster, and more convenient. Whatever the case may be, tech is a good first spot to look for something new.

However, shopping for tech for older people has its challenges. A study conducted by researchers at Rutgers University showed that older people have a lower tolerance for things they perceive to be more difficult to learn. That means some of the newer, more complex technologies like blockchain may be a bit too far over the precipice in terms of ease of use. It's better to keep things simple. So, if you're shopping for an older friend or relative, here are some brainstorming ideas to get you out of the gate, and why they'd be good gifts for old people.