Are Google Nest Thermostats Worth Buying? Pros & Cons, According To Consumer Reports

The popular website Consumer Reports (CR) conducted lab tests on both the Google Nest Thermostat (2020) and the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen), and also used them at home to get a real-world analysis on both products. Each device proved to be easy to use on a day-to-day basis, with the more advanced Learning model taking things a step further by adjusting your schedule on its own with what's called Smart Schedule. When you initially set it up, you need to create a basic schedule first, but you can just as easily turn learning off in the Google Home app if you don't want to use this feature. The 2020 Nest Thermostat works as a Wi-Fi programmable unit using its Quick Schedule or you can simply make adjustments on the wall manually.

It still has basic automation capabilities by using your phone's built-in motion sensors and location to tell when you're gone. CR notes that its ratings favor learning features, which is why the base model scores lower, while still characterizing it as a solid programmable thermostat. The controls and design are different between the two models, with the Learning model having a larger, curved display and a metal dial (the dial was easier to use in CR's experience), while the base model uses a mirrored screen with a side touch slider. Both models support Matter for broad smart-home compatibility; earlier first- and second-generation Learning units lose connected features on October 25, 2025, but the current models work locally with Matter.