Every Major Android Tablet Brand Ranked From Worst To Best

While Apple's iPad might dominate the tablet market, a huge number of Android tablets are also available. Like Android smartphones, these aren't all directly produced by a single manufacturer; rather, they use a common, customizable operating system according to each brand. The open nature of Android means that they can do some things that iPads can't and are better suited to some tasks.

With so many different brands of Android tablets available on the market, it can be difficult to decide which ones to go with and which should be avoided. After all, these various companies offer devices that are designed for different audiences and at a wide array of price points. Some are intended to be cheap and cheerful, while others are high-performance pieces of tech.

Here, we are going to break down the major Android tablet brands and rank them based on a number of factors, so you know exactly who you can trust. This includes reviews from trusted publications as well as SlashGear's own staff, user reviews and ratings, and the general reputation of brands.