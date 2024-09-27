RedMagic Nova Gaming Tablet Review: A Rare Value Proposition In Android

Pros:

Very nice and crisp screen

Solid speaker system

Solid performance and battery life

Even better at managing internal heat

Weirdly useful (and strong) magnet along one side

Cons:

Battery power drains quite steadily when not in use

Setting up Game Space isn't intuitive

Doesn't include a shell or case like the 9S Pro

Cameras are OK

Rating: 9

On the heels of its 9S Pro gaming smartphone comes the RedMagic Nova Gaming Tablet — which is pretty much exactly what the name implies. It's a tablet with a whole lot of hardware and software devoted to game performance, though other apps (say for animation or video editing) can benefit as well.

In a lot of ways it's like a larger version of the 9S Pro, with an almost 11-inch 2.8K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen. 3 processor, DTS-X audio with a four speaker setup, and a beefy 10,100 mAh battery. Also like the 9S Pro, it plays host to an internal cooling fan specially designed to help keep the tablet from overheating no matter how ragged you run it, while the dedicated Game Space app lets you push game performance further with extra performance and GPU settings (among other adjustments).

Which is all well and good, and sounds nice in a press release, but how does RedMagic's Nova Gaming Tablet really hold up? Well, to get ahead of myself a little bit, actually pretty good! Aside from a couple of minor missed opportunities and the kind of quirks one can expect when using any kind of tablet after getting used to any kind of smartphone, it does what it says it will and what you'd want it to. RedMagic provided a prototype Nova Gaming Tablet for the purpose of this review.