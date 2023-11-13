5 Things You Need To Do When Setting Up A New Android Tablet

Setting up a new Android tablet is pretty straightforward. The moment you power it on, the device starts walking you through the setup process, which includes selecting a preferred language, connecting a wireless network, copying apps and data from an older device, and so forth.

Signing in to the Google account is another thing you need to do while setting up your new tablet, as without it, you won't be able to access apps from the Google Play Store or other Google services like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, etc.

Then, you must decide which Google services you wish to use, from location to app scanning and sending diagnostic data. While the latter two are optional, and you won't really lose on any feature if you leave them off, enabling location, mainly to activate Find My Device on your tablet, is essential.

Apart from this, you would have to accept a couple of terms and conditions and then set up your biometric data to secure your device and protect it from unauthorized access. Now that you have an overview of the process, let's dive into the details. While the order of these steps might differ based on the device you have, they are more or less the same.