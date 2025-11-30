Not Sure What Presents To Buy For Christmas? Try Harbor Freight's Gift Selector
We all probably have at least one person in our lives that feels impossible to shop for. This is especially tough when that person insists they don't want or need anything for the holidays. If you're at a total loss, Harbor Freight has a nice little online Holiday Gift Selector to help you pin down a present across a wide range of categories and budgets.
The interactive tool begins by asking you to identify the type of person they're buying for. It's categorized by gifts for The Tool Expert, The Car Enthusiast, The Do-It-Yourselfer, The Outdoorsman, The Yard Warrior, The Organizer, The Off-Roader, The Crafter, or The Hobbyist (as well as a general "Gifts For Everyone" category). After making your choice, you're then prompted to choose a spending range. You can click anywhere from under $25 to over $100, or select "No Preference" to view the full lineup. Once you've made your picks, the Gift Selector generates a page of curated recommendations.
The Gift Selector is just one part of Harbor Freight's broader effort to make holiday gifting easier this year. Earlier this month, the store kicked off some early Black Friday deals. It also dropped a Holiday Gift Guide on the Harbor Freight site that organizes ideas based on price ranges. There are sections for "Gifts Under $25," "Gifts Under $50," a "Top 10 Gifts" ranking, and a chart that tells you adjusted store hours, closures, and order deadlines to receive your shipment by Christmas.
Harbor Freight really seems to have put a lot of thought into holiday gifting this year
It's not like the Holiday Gift Selector is feeding everyone the same suggestions, either. Playing around with it really will give you different recommendations based on your picks. For example: Selecting "The Tool Expert" with no price preference returns 60 suggested items, from power tools to storage gear. Among the highlighted options are the HERCULES 20V Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver 2-Tool Combo Kit, a compact HERCULES 3-Speed Impact Driver Kit, the ICON Locking Flex-Head Ratchet and Bit Set, and the U.S. GENERAL Mini Steel Toolbox (with three new colors!). Each recommendation comes with direct shopping links and the option to save items to a personalized list if you don't want to check out just yet.
Selecting "The Yard Warrior" and choosing no price preference gives you 60 matches, as well, but they're not the same as what the "Tool Expert" option yields. This combination of choices shows you the Predator Gas-Powered Earth Auger, a pressure washer and a blower/vacuum mulcher from Portland, and a high-quality garden hose from Greenland. It should be noted that several of these tool brands are owned by Harbor Freight, but pushing in-house items just comes with the territory, same as most any hardware store. Play around based on your own needs and see if it helps get the gears turning.