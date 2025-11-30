Not Sure What Presents To Buy For Christmas? Try Harbor Freight's Gift Selector

We all probably have at least one person in our lives that feels impossible to shop for. This is especially tough when that person insists they don't want or need anything for the holidays. If you're at a total loss, Harbor Freight has a nice little online Holiday Gift Selector to help you pin down a present across a wide range of categories and budgets.

The interactive tool begins by asking you to identify the type of person they're buying for. It's categorized by gifts for The Tool Expert, The Car Enthusiast, The Do-It-Yourselfer, The Outdoorsman, The Yard Warrior, The Organizer, The Off-Roader, The Crafter, or The Hobbyist (as well as a general "Gifts For Everyone" category). After making your choice, you're then prompted to choose a spending range. You can click anywhere from under $25 to over $100, or select "No Preference" to view the full lineup. Once you've made your picks, the Gift Selector generates a page of curated recommendations.

The Gift Selector is just one part of Harbor Freight's broader effort to make holiday gifting easier this year. Earlier this month, the store kicked off some early Black Friday deals. It also dropped a Holiday Gift Guide on the Harbor Freight site that organizes ideas based on price ranges. There are sections for "Gifts Under $25," "Gifts Under $50," a "Top 10 Gifts" ranking, and a chart that tells you adjusted store hours, closures, and order deadlines to receive your shipment by Christmas.