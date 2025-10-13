Harbor Freight Just Dropped Three New Colors For Its Popular Mini Toolbox
Harbor Freight Tools has announced three new color options for its popular U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox: Slate Gray, Green, and Purple. The fan-favorite product has gained a cult following this year, what with its miniature size and bold Black, Blue, and Red color options — needless to say, new colors have been long-awaited. They'll hit Harbor Freight in November, both in-store and online.
The $19 U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox is modeled after the brand's full-size professional tool cabinets, but there's a certain novelty to the miniature version. It's still fully functional, of course, but it has a touch of that same "collectable colors" mentality that has driven so many sales for Stanley and Owala gear.
According to Harbor Freight's social media announcement, these new toolbox colors will arrive in stores early this November. The reveal comes after a couple of months of teasing from the retailer, who first posted about this fall color drop in late August. Harbor Freight also asked its followers to vote on what shade should join the collection next: Hot Pink, Light Pink, Orange, and Yellow. (The results of the vote haven't been announced yet, but we'll let you know when they're made public).
What's so appealing about the mini toolboxes from Harbor Freight
Don't let the trendy colors fool you: These mini toolboxes are fully functional. U.S. General (itself owned by Harbor Freight) equipped its mini toolbox with two drawers that hold up to 5 pounds each. That's a total working load of 10 pounds. It also includes ball-bearing drawer slides for smooth opening, a top compartment that stays open beyond 90 degrees, and a scratch- and rust-resistant powder-coated gloss finish.
Each version also features aluminum drawer trim for corrosion resistance, magnetic locking drawers, and pre-cut nonslip liners to keep your tools and gadgets in place. All in all, they measure 11 inches wide by 6 inches tall and weigh 6.5 pounds. Remember: In addition to the newly announced Slate Gray, Green, and Purple, the mini toolbox is still available in its original Black, Blue, and Red color ways. The fan-voted seventh color will come in 2026, says Harbor Freight.