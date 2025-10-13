Harbor Freight Just Dropped Three New Colors For Its Popular Mini Toolbox

Harbor Freight Tools has announced three new color options for its popular U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox: Slate Gray, Green, and Purple. The fan-favorite product has gained a cult following this year, what with its miniature size and bold Black, Blue, and Red color options — needless to say, new colors have been long-awaited. They'll hit Harbor Freight in November, both in-store and online.

The $19 U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox is modeled after the brand's full-size professional tool cabinets, but there's a certain novelty to the miniature version. It's still fully functional, of course, but it has a touch of that same "collectable colors" mentality that has driven so many sales for Stanley and Owala gear.

According to Harbor Freight's social media announcement, these new toolbox colors will arrive in stores early this November. The reveal comes after a couple of months of teasing from the retailer, who first posted about this fall color drop in late August. Harbor Freight also asked its followers to vote on what shade should join the collection next: Hot Pink, Light Pink, Orange, and Yellow. (The results of the vote haven't been announced yet, but we'll let you know when they're made public).