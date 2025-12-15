Highly Rated Last-Minute Amazon Gift Ideas For The Gadget Lovers In Your Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon is likely the first place most people will look for gift ideas — especially when the holidays are so close. Some of our favorite tech gadgets available on Amazon are great for specific use cases, but if you're getting them as gifts, you might want to be careful about what you buy. For example, an AirTag is great for those with Apple devices, but Android owners won't be able to use its full functionality. Luckily, there are a few highly rated gadgets on Amazon that will be perfect for nearly anyone.
For the sake of clarity, we'll be discussing "gadgets" in the form of electronic products that are easy to carry around or can fit in your hand without issue. This article will also only focus on Amazon products with over 10,000 user reviews and average ratings above 4.3 stars. This should help filter out any disappointing products, as well as those subject to major quality control issues.
For gaming: Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller
One of the highest-rated gaming controllers on Amazon is the Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller, and it's not hard to see why. Backed by a 4.6-star average rating across over 22,000 reviews, it comes in a variety of colors and commonly dips below its usual $65 asking price. It's a reliable rechargeable controller with up to 40 hours of battery life, and it's extremely easy to use on computers and mobile devices. Microsoft manages both Xbox and Windows, after all, so using a controller like this isn't too difficult even if you lack a Series X or Series S console.
Even if you aren't into video games, there are plenty of creative uses for an Xbox controller. This is nothing more than an input device, after all. It even allows a direct connection to whatever device you want to use it with thanks to USB-C functionality. If you happen to lack Bluetooth or other wireless functionality, you aren't locked out of using a wireless Xbox controller.
For music: Victrola Journey
Record players aren't exactly commonplace in the modern era, but Victrola is helping to keep them alive in different ways. The Victrola Journey is a record player built into a portable suitcase, allowing for a lightweight alternative to traditional turntables. It also comes in numerous different colors, and although it has a list price of around $90, it commonly goes down to $50 — especially during the holidays. For those who happen to have a record or two with no player to use them, this is an inexpensive way to make use of them.
Unfortunately, enthusiasts might not be quite as pleased with this gift. Suitcase-style devices like the Journey are seen by some as the worst record players you should avoid, with discussions online centered around claims of poor sound quality and even record damage. That being said, the Victrola Journey has a 4.4-star average across over 54,000 reviews on Amazon. Evidently, there's at least some reliability to be found with this suitcase record player, and it should be a fine gift for more casual music listeners.
For security: Ring Battery Doorbell
If you want to give the gift of security, Amazon offers some special doorbells with built-in cameras. The Ring Battery Doorbell is the most popular choice by far, with a 4.6-star average across over 35,000 reviews. Normally at a list price of around $100, the holidays have allowed it to be offered at half its usual cost. You have the option of having it in silver or bronze, and you can even get a bundle of two doorbells for a discounted price, letting you keep an extra one for yourself.
The doorbell itself is easy to install and simple to use. As the name implies, it's battery-powered, though some owners have been mixed on its lifespan. How long the battery lasts in a Ring doorbell will depend on how often its functions are being activated, but you can use the help of an app to keep track of it. With a separately sold subscription, you can also get notifications when people are at your door — but subscriptions like that aren't quite as easy to gift to others.
For fitness: Fitbit Versa 4
The Fitbit Versa 4 might not seem like the most competitive option against Apple or Samsung alternatives, with its average rating falling under what those brands can manage. Still, it manages a pretty good result of 4.3 stars across over 17,000 reviews. Plus, despite its list price of nearly $200, the holidays have consistently dropped its price down to just around $120, making it the least expensive choice. Other than that, it has just about all the basic features you'd expect from a smartwatch, with a focus on activity tracking and health monitoring.
Perhaps the biggest benefit of the Versa 4 is the fact that it's not exclusive to any particular brand. Apple smartwatches do not natively support connecting to Android devices, and likewise, Galaxy watches don't natively support iOS. The Versa 4 doesn't care which operating system you rely on, allowing it to be gifted to anyone no matter what device they have. It might not be the best of every Fitbit model you can buy, but at its holiday price point, it's a fine choice for those who don't already have a smartwatch of their own.
For computers: Logitech MX Master 3S
It might seem a bit ridiculous to buy a mouse for nearly $100, even as a gift. But the Logitech MX Master 3S is an exceptional peripheral that we previously mentioned as a perfect choice in our list of Bluetooth mouse options with side scroll and device switching. It also has a 4.5-star average on Amazon from over 11,000 reviews, helping to prove its reliability even more. Even if the person you're buying this for already has a good mouse, the Master 3S will make for a fine replacement once their current one inevitably breaks.
On Amazon, the mouse is also offered in a few different bundles. You can get it with or without a wireless receiver, and you can also pair it with Logitech's MX Keys S Wireless Keyboard. You can also get it alongside the Logitech Creative Console, which includes dedicated buttons and controls for graphic designers. In short, this mouse boasts fantastic appeal for just about any gadget-loving tech enthusiast.
Methodology
As previously mentioned, this list only covers small or portable gadgets. To be eligible, a product must have an average rating of at least 4.3 stars based on more than 10,000 Amazon user reviews. Products with higher ratings but fewer total reviews do not qualify. Additionally, this list focuses on products that are meant to be given to others as gifts. As such, universal compatibility is given a lot of value here; Android users would need an entirely new phone if they wanted the best functionality from an Apple Watch that they were gifted, rather than a Fitbit Versa 4.
Although a Victrola Journey might not be as appealing to those without a vinyl collection of their own, records aren't so expensive to buy further down the line. You could even just buy one yourself to pair with your gift. And there are ways to repurpose these items even if their intended functions aren't all they're cracked up to be. The Ring doorbell's camera can be used indoors, and the Master 3S can be paired with a smartphone instead of a computer. None of this guarantees your gift will be a smash hit no matter what, but the items on this list should be relatively well received compared to cheaper gadgets bought with zero guidance whatsoever.