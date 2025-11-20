5 Of The Best Trackers That Work With Android And iOS
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Have you ever thrown your keys and wallet somewhere coming home from a long day and completely forgot about them later? Spending long minutes searching for your misplaced items is frustrating, especially when you are in a rush. Well, trackers are useful gadgets that help you monitor the movements of your valuables from the convenience of your smartphone.
All you have to do is pair these trackers to your smartphone and attach them to an object, be it your favorite tools or personal belongings. For instance, put these trackers in your luggage when you are traveling, and make sure the luggage stays near you the entire trip. Moreover, these trackers are compact and lightweight in design, not adding significantly to the item's weight. Many trackers work with both Android and iOS; It doesn't matter which type of phone you own. One last point we want to address here is that trackers might also be used on you without your knowledge. If you are an Android user, worry not, as Android has a feature that helps stop unwanted trackers on you.
Tile by Life360 Slim
The 2024 version of the Tile Slim by Life360 is a business card-like tracker that you can easily slide into your wallet, luggage, bag, or any other personal belonging that you wish to keep track of, and is an updated version of the older Tile Slim model. All you have to do is download the Ring app on your Android or iOS smartphone, connect it with the Tile Slim, and see where each belonging is through the in-app map. And when you can't find your belongings, ring the Tile from the app, and you will hear a sound, 104 decibels loud, that you can use to track the object.
Moreover, the Tile is waterproof, so no worries if you accidentally spill some water over it. It can work within a range of 105 meters, and the three-year battery life makes it better suited for long-term use. This tracker can also be your safety partner in uncomfortable situations; Send out S.O.S. messages to your Life360 circle when you need help using the button on your tracker. Another great part is that you can also find your phone using the tracker — when both are connected and in range. Double-press the button on the Tile Card, and it will ring your phone, even if it is on silent. Get it on Amazon for $29.98.
Tile by Life360 Pro
Rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon, the Tile Pro is one of the most powerful trackers from Life360. Unpack it, power it on, connect with the smartphone, and easily hook it onto your purse, luggage, or any other stuff with a keychain or a carabiner. You can find your belongings in the app or ring the tracker via your smartphone to know where the lost item is. Like the Tile Slim, you can use this device to find your smartphone by ringing it through a button on the device, and you can also use it to send S.O.S. alerts in case you feel unsafe in any situation. Customer reviews on Amazon praise the Tile Pro for its loud ring, 110 decibels, so you can hear it even if you are at a distance.
You can also hook it up to your pet's belt, therefore keeping an eye on your furry friend's movements — up to a range of 150 meters. It works on Bluetooth, which is suited for small distance tracking. Plus, the battery can last for one year, as claimed by the manufacturer. The only downside is that the Tile Pro is not rechargeable; The only option is to replace the device once the battery runs out.
Pebblebee Clip 5
The Pebblebee Clip 5 Bluetooth Finder works with Android's Find Hub and Apple Find My to keep an eye on your possessions, within a distance of 105 meters. This Bluetooth tracker comes with a keyring carabiner to securely hang onto your belongings, and the lightweight design ensures it doesn't add significant weight. Moreover, it has an IP66 water-resistant build, so raindrops won't damage its functioning.
The Clip 5 also works as a phone finder; Simply ring the phone up via the button on the tracker. When you ring up the tracker from the phone, it not only buzzes but also produces a bright flash; Therefore, locating the lost item becomes super easy. It also has a rechargeable battery, unlike the Tile trackers, and a single recharge gives up to a year of performance. Additionally, rapidly pressing the button on the Clip triggers an emergency siren and the LED light to alert those nearby. It also sends your location to your Safety Circle, so help can arrive quickly.
Chipolo Pop
Standing out from the rest, the Chicolo Pop trackers have a bright and vibrant appearance and are available in colors like yellow, red, and blue. However, anybody can spot them from a distance and figure out that you have trackers on your belongings, making it easier for thieves to get rid of these devices in case of theft.
With the IP55 rating, your Chicolo is protected against dust and water splashes to stay by your side for a long time. Besides, you can download the Chicolo app to get more features, as well as to ring the tracker when an item is missing from your sight. And you have the option to switch up the ringtone to your liking via the app, while also having control over the volume level. There's also an LED light on the device that will light up once the tracker is alerted, so you can make your way to it in the dark. Apart from this, Chipolo also works as a handy remote to click photos without having to touch the phone, making selfies way more convenient. The optimal Bluetooth range with these trackers is up to 90 meters.
Mili MiTag Duo
The Mili MiTag Duo is another alternative to AirTags that connects seamlessly with Apple Find My and Google Find Hub as a tracking tool for your belongings. The battery lasts about eight months, depending on the usage, and it is replaceable, so you don't have to spend again on buying a new tracker. With Mili MiTag, you will receive alerts in the app when the item begins to move out of the covered range — 80 to 100 meters in an open environment —to recover it before it's lost out of sight.
Additionally, the tag is waterproof and can survive cold temperatures up to -4 degrees Fahrenheit and warm temperatures up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit for secure use outdoors. A few Reddit users compared the MiTag Duo to Chipolo trackers and found the former to have better signal strength than its counterpart. Additionally, it has garnered considerable appreciation from buyers in the comments under the official product page, mainly for its easy setup and quick pairing, with some adding that MiTag helps track locations very precisely. You also get a key ring in the box to quickly hook it up to your possessions.
Methodology
When selecting these trackers, we considered several crucial factors, including noise levels, covered range, waterproof ratings, and durable battery life to ensure that these devices last by your side for a long time. A couple of products here are Amazon listings, which we made sure had a rating of at least 4 stars from a minimum of a thousand reviewers. Another aspect we considered was what past buyers had to say about these trackers; Therefore, we also reviewed the comments section on the respective product's websites and forums, such as Reddit. Some trackers are louder than others, while others cover a greater range, so pick the one that is most suited to your needs.