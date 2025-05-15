10 Of The Least American-Made Cars In 2025

Depending on your priorities, knowing where a car is made and how American it is may be the most important thing in the world — or it may just be a chunk of information that sits alongside other specs of variable importance, such as towing capacity or trunk space. But that's precisely what makes life so interesting. One set of facts that's important to one person can be utterly useless to another. And we're pretty confident that a vehicle's Americanness falls precisely into that category.

Of course, there are now some very practical reasons to want to know how American a particular car is. With tariffs expected to contribute to price hikes for many car brands, a car's country of assembly may be a deciding factor for buyers looking to keep costs low when it comes time to buy a new car. But just because a vehicle is built in America doesn't make it an all-American product. Many domestically assembled vehicles don't use a lot of U.S. or Canadian parts, with some having as little as 10%.

Based on the information automakers disclose as part of the American Automobile Labeling Act (AALA), we've compiled a list of 10 of the least American-made cars on the market in 2025. These are all models assembled in America — no imports — and come from a variety of automakers, including some ostensibly American names.

