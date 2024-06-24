Every BMW Model Made In The U.S.A

Folks know BMW for a number of different reasons including its luxury and performance — and that's aside from the innovative designs that BMW periodically pumps out. BMW hails from Bavaria, a southern region in Germany known for its awesome mountain ranges and candy-devouring children from classic chocolate factories. While as German as a precision wristwatch, BMW has seeded quite a few plants around the world, including in the United States. Here's a juicy fun fact for trivia night, of which there is no shortage: the BMW plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina is the biggest BMW plant in the entire world – and for this reason, BMW manufacturing in the U.S. has been a large boon for the state's economy.

On the plate here is six BMW models manufactured at the Spartanburg plant, five of which are currently in production and one that stopped production back in the late 2000s. The models currently in production are the X3, X4, X5, X6, and X7, with the X1 and X2 having never been produced in the U.S. and the formerly produced Z4, which had its production run in the early 2000s before being discontinued.

To put all the cards on the table, the years in production are split by BMW between the different generations of each model. This means while one model may have been produced since, for example, the '90s, this article focuses on the newest generation.