Every BMW Model Made In The U.S.A
Folks know BMW for a number of different reasons including its luxury and performance — and that's aside from the innovative designs that BMW periodically pumps out. BMW hails from Bavaria, a southern region in Germany known for its awesome mountain ranges and candy-devouring children from classic chocolate factories. While as German as a precision wristwatch, BMW has seeded quite a few plants around the world, including in the United States. Here's a juicy fun fact for trivia night, of which there is no shortage: the BMW plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina is the biggest BMW plant in the entire world – and for this reason, BMW manufacturing in the U.S. has been a large boon for the state's economy.
On the plate here is six BMW models manufactured at the Spartanburg plant, five of which are currently in production and one that stopped production back in the late 2000s. The models currently in production are the X3, X4, X5, X6, and X7, with the X1 and X2 having never been produced in the U.S. and the formerly produced Z4, which had its production run in the early 2000s before being discontinued.
To put all the cards on the table, the years in production are split by BMW between the different generations of each model. This means while one model may have been produced since, for example, the '90s, this article focuses on the newest generation.
BMW X3 [2017 - Present]
The luxurious and comfortable BMW X3 currently has been in production since 2017. The X3 is seen as a golden child for many reasons, including its unique blend of performance, practicality, and luxury. This careful combination makes it an excellent choice for small families. The X3 has a ton of space, which means it can accommodate up to five passengers without breaking a sweat.
As for the heart that powers the X3, there are a few great options to choose from. From the base model 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine which delivers around 250 horsepower, to the M TwinPower Turbo that boasts around 280 horsepower, and the 48V hybrid option that comes in the X3 M40i — there's an option for every buyer. Included with all engines is BMWs smooth Sport Automatic Transmission which guarantees a satisfying driving experience, no matter the driver.
You just won't be able to get over the X3's interior odds and ends, which include high-tech features such as a high-definition touchscreen, seamless smartphone integration, and tons of I/O for all of your connectivity needs. If high-tech hybrids are on your mind, keep in mind that BMW has teased a new release with a unique grille. Safety is in high consideration with the X3; it features BMW's classic safety features such as an active Driving Assistant, which integrates a lane departure system with collision detection and active speed limit information.
BMW X4 [2018 - Present]
The BMW X4 is a compact SUV that offers a stunning balance of luxury, sportiness, and elegance. The second generation began production in 2018 at the Spartanburg plant. The X4 is known for having a relatively coupe-like style, which blends the practicality of an SUV with the showiness of a sporty coupe. It features a lot of space, accommodating up to five passengers with additional cargo space to spare, though less than the X3 due to the sloping roofline that gives it a more sporty appeal.
The X4 base model is anything but basic. It's got a 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine which produces around 250 horsepower. If you want to upsize that, you can get even more power with a 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine which produces more than 380 horsepower. It doesn't make a difference which engine you go with, you're always going to get the smooth ride that BMW is known for.
But it's what's on the inside that counts, right? The interiors of the X4 are high quality. Not only does the X4 boast luxury materials, but it also comes with modern technology integration like a high-definition touchscreen, seamless smartphone integration, and enough I/O to fit any of your devices. Included among the high-tech interior are BMW's renowned safety features like a lane departure system, collision detection, and heads-up speed limit information so you're always in the know.
BMW X5 [1999 - Present]
Perfect in its combination of performance and versatility, the BMW X5 is a mid-sized luxury SUV that began production back in 1999. The most recent generation, the fourth generation, began production in 2018 at the Spartanburg plant. This current generation X5 is well-known for its ample interior space, advanced technological integrations, and champion performance. It seats up to seven passengers, with an optional third row. Beyond that cargo space, the X5 holds its own when it comes to hauling, making it a useful utility vehicle.
The X5 is available with several powertrains, including a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine with around 330 horsepower. If that's not enough strength for you, opt for the 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 that manages around 520 horsepower, though this engine is available only in the X5 M50i. It comes with optional rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive, so there's a drivetrain for any potential customer.
Inside, the X5 has way more than just a heart of gold, no matter if you're picking standard or adding options. You've got the meat and potatoes of BMW's features like a high-definition touchscreen, BMW's iDrive system, and audio integration like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. BMW has learned from its mistakes and doesn't restrict the technology solely to entertainment. The X5 integrates BMW's safety features like a lane departure system, adaptive cruise control, and even blind-spot monitoring for the safety-conscious driver.
BMW X6 [2008 - Present]
The BMW X6 is a mid-sized luxury SUV that has been produced in the U.S. since 2008, with the third-gen being trotted out in 2019. This is another model known for its distinctive coupe-like design, a trend that keeps BMW's SUV habit seemingly under control. Its unique styling and killer performance quickly made it a standout in BMW's lineup and ramped up its magnetism toward those seeking both luxury and sportiness in one package.
Inside this beauty beats the heart of a tiger with a bunch of awesome engines to choose from. You can jump right from the 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder, which cranks out around 330 horsepower to the 4.4-liter V8 that manages up to 520 horsepower. No matter which engine you choose, the X6's got you covered with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an 8-speed automatic transmission for a smooth driving experience that customers have come to know and expect from this line.
Seeing as it's what's on the inside that truly counts, the X6 outshines the competition without breaking a sweat. You've got your standard features like a high-definition touchscreen, BMW's iDrive system, and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration. Regarding safety, the Active Driving Assistant has you covered with features like lane departure warning, collision detection, and adaptive cruise control. The BMW X6's got a killer blend of design, robust performance, and luxuries that keep the gearheads gawking.
BMW X7 [2018 - Present]
The X7 is the queen diva on this list, being the only full-sized SUV. The X7 has been produced in the U.S. since 2018 and continues as the big boy SUV in BMW's lineup. The X7 pulls some sort of Doctor Who hoodoo and manages to seem even bigger on the inside than on the outside. You just can't ignore its presence and it has a refined style that makes it a top choice for those seeking comfort and versatility in one mammoth package.
All of the engine options for the X7 are juicy enough to quench any thirst. From a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder that puts out about 330 horsepower to a 4.4-liter V8 with up to around 520 horsepower, you've got an engine class to satisfy. There's also a tuned version of the V8 that delivers around 600 horsepower in the Alpina XB7. No matter the model you choose, they all feature BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an 8-speed automatic transmission.
This X7 beast can comfortably seat up to seven passengers with an optional second-row captain's chair configuration. Essential features like a high-definition touchscreen, BMW's iDrive system, and smartphone integration are there from the get-go. If high-tech safety is high on your list, the X7 dishes it out with its Active Driving Assistant. This system integrates lane departure notifications, collision detection, and blind-spot monitoring.
BMW Z4 [2002 - 2008]
Changing gears, the BMW Z4 is a gem of a sports roadster that was produced in the U.S. from 2002 to 2008. BMW has proven to be quite adventurous when it comes to sports car design. The Z4 offered a bold driving experience with its sporty styling, luxury interiors and signature retractable soft top. In some ways, it redefined what the BMW experience could be, like its older predecessor, the M1.
The Z4 was powered by a range of inline 6-cylinder engines, including three ranges: 2.5-liter, 3.0-liter, and 3.2-liter, in the Z4 M. The 2.5-liter spec put out around 180 horsepower, while the bigger 3.0-liter spec could put out up to around 260 horsepower at the higher end. With the 3.2-liter being exclusive to the Z4 M Roadster, which was supposed to be the higher end of the Z4s, you could expect to see up to 330 horsepower.
As for the interior of the Z4, it showcased high-quality materials and advanced technology for its time. Amongst these many features were Dynamic Stability Control and an advanced anti-lock brake system. Buyers could opt for such features as high-definition audio and an advanced navigation system. The Z4's combination of design, performance, and technology made it a standout in BMW's lineup during its production years. If you're still keen on a car over an SUV produced by BMW, check out their new entry in the 4 series for 2025.