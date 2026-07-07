14 Useful, No-Fuss Gadgets That Just Work Right Out Of The Box

It's no secret that Anker makes some of the best — if not the best — power banks on the market. The 25,000 mAh Anker Laptop Power Bank somehow raises that bar. Not only does it have a huge amount of capacity and an ungodly 165W max output, but it's a power bank that quite literally works out of the box. As in, you don't need to bring your own cables; you just use one of the two built-in cables. To add to the "it just works" requirement, it has a beautiful, snappy display that shows you how much charge is left, how much power a device is drawing, and how long it will take to charge.

In my own testing, it proved to be incredibly well-designed, reliable, with exceptionally high build quality. Group travelers especially will love it, since it can supply power to four devices at a time, including laptops and gaming handhelds. However, it's worth questioning Anker's claim that the cable can be retracted 20,000 times, and the carrying strap may not inspire confidence given how heavy the power bank is. Still, there are two USB ports to fall back on.

Know that airlines have been gradually banning power bank usage in-flight and confiscating power banks at the counter, while the TSA is also getting more strict. Anker claims you can take it on a flight, but be prepared to surrender it if you get unlucky. At $119.99, that's going to be a tough pill to swallow.