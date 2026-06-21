5 Things You Should Know Before You Buy Google's Fitbit Air

While a good chunk of people buy a smartwatch for their fitness journey, another equally large chunk just buys it to get notifications on their wrist. Smartwatches do an excellent job of being an extension of your smartphone. The Google Fitbit Air does not. Obviously, you can see with your eyes that there's no screen on the device like previous Fitbit versions, and consequentially, there's almost no way to interact with it. The Fitbit Air conveys virtually everything through the Google Health app on your smartphone.

And that's going to be the beauty of it for some people. Just put the band on your wrist and forget about it, letting it quietly and unobtrusively track your activity in the background. Many would argue that in a world of so many distracting screens, a device without yet another attention-grabbing screen is a good thing — and to others, a dealbreaker.

The Google Fitbit Air isn't entirely bereft of user interaction. There's a status light that tells you the charge levels and update status. Additionally, the watch vibrates for your morning alarm, which is also the only time that you would physically interact with it; double-tapping turns off the alarm. Aside from that one small exception, there's no tapping or swiping to start workouts, or vibrations to tell you you've got a new notification. It all depends on you. But the simple inability to check the time, for example, could make this a no-go.