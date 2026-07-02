These Apple Products Are Safe From The Recent Price Hike (For Now)

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, which was probably also the best time to stock up on RAM and storage. The massive demand from AI giants has sent memory and storage prices through the roof, and it's no longer just gamers eyeing new graphics cards who are feeling the pinch. Following a recent price hike, many Apple products have become more expensive. Devices that now start at higher price points include the iPad, MacBook, iMac, Mac Studio, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and HomePod. While some products like the HomePod mini have become $30 more expensive, fully configured Mac Studio variants have seen staggering price increases of up to $4,200.

Surprisingly, Apple's best-selling product, the iPhone, hasn't seen a price hike — at least not yet. The base model iPhone 17, which is equipped with 8GB of RAM, starts at $800, and the budget-oriented iPhone 17e is priced at $600. The more expensive iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max devices start at $1,100 and $1,200, respectively. It's also good to know that all current-gen iPhone models ship with a base capacity of 256GB, which is a decent amount of storage.

Apple Watch models and AirPods headphones and earphones are also currently unaffected. Of course, accessories like AirTags or the Apple Pencil that do not rely on large amounts of RAM also haven't seen any price changes. Sadly, though, refurbished Macs and iPads now cost more.