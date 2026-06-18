You're About To Pay Even More For New Apple Products - Here's Why

Just ahead of the anticipated iPhone 18 launch, Apple has announced an "unavoidable" price increase. Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Chief Executive Tim Cook confirmed the price hike, blaming the rising costs of memory and storage chips. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable," Cook said. This was a previously predicted outcome of the continued growth of AI servers.

The pricing for memory and storage chips has increased so much, in fact, that it's estimated the next iPhone Pro model could cost an additional $270. Cook didn't confirm any pricing and timing — nor did he mention which products would see price increases — but it's very likely going to include the iPhone 18, expected to launch in September 2026 (if it's not delayed). If so, the iPhone 18 could cost well over $1,400 due to Apple's need to still make a profit after adding the expensive storage chip and new camera system. This could result in consumers choosing to keep their older models instead, shrinking the smartphone market.