5 Reasons You Should Move To Linux Instead Of Windows 11

You've likely heard people talking about Linux as a more stable, secure, and customizable operating system than Windows 11. That might be hard to believe, but in some cases, it's true. If you're tired of Windows' endless updates and slowdowns, you should consider taking a look at Linux, which has never been easier to download and run.

The whole Windows vs. Linux debate is about way more than just technical details: It's about two different ways of using a computer. I'm fairly new to Linux, as I first installed it about a year ago, but I've already abandoned Windows almost entirely, with just one of my five computers running Windows 10. I did this because I wanted a less bloated OS, better performances on older hardware, no licensing fees, and more control of my privacy settings.

By the end of this article, you should understand why so many (myself included) consider Linux a great alternative to Windows 11. We'll go over the real-world benefits an average user could reasonably experience, focusing on how this OS can save you time and money.