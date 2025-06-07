The One Tool You Need To Make Windows 11 Run Faster (And Remove Bloatware)

Win11Debloat is a free tool designed to optimize Windows 11 for faster performance. It's completely open-source, meaning it's free and you can check out its source code from GitHub and even contribute to improving it. However, unlike typical Windows 11 system tweakers like PowerToys and Winaero, Win11Debloat doesn't come with an app interface. Instead, you need to run it via a command-line tool, such as PowerShell or the Command Prompt.

Advertisement

So, what does Wind11Debloat even do to your system? Well, a couple of things. For one, it removes bloatware from Windows 11, including Microsoft apps like To Do and Bing Weather, manufacturer-installed ones like File Viewer from HP, and other third-party apps like Facebook and LinkedIn. Win11Debloat can also disable telemetry and tracking settings, switch File Explorer's default location at launch, and align the taskbar to the left, to name a few.

There are two ways you can use Win11Debloat to speed up Windows 11. The first is the default mode, which automatically applies the recommended changes with a single click. These include tweaks like deactivating Copilot, removing Widgets and Chat from the taskbar, and uninstalling some less commonly used Microsoft and third-party apps.

Advertisement

If you're tech-savvy and want to customize what settings to change and apps to uninstall, Wind11Debloat lets you do that too. You just need to know how to use terminal command parameters and edit pre-made configuration files. The third and final method is the app removal mode. Here, no settings will be changed — Win11Debloat will just uninstall your chosen apps for you.