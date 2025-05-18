Yes, USB Speakers Exist - Here's How They Work

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Universal Serial Bus (USB) standard has been around for years and is what has made it easy for users to connect peripherals and other devices to their computers. One of the more essential USB gadgets every PC user should know about is a good set of speakers. Desktop computers will require an audio output source anyway, but a pair of external speakers will add noticeable clarity and thump to the audio listening experience for laptop users as well.

Most laptops — even the ambitiously port-lacking MacBook — have a familiar 3.5mm headphone jack. Though there is a difference between USB headphones versus their 3.5mm counterparts, one is inarguably far more convenient. You may have already used, or at the very least, come across a pair of headphones that connect solely through a USB connection. This makes them compatible across a wider range of devices that might not necessarily have a dedicated audio jack. The same can be said for speakers that can not just play audio, but also be powered by the same USB connection.

The Creative Pebble V3 is a popular recommendation if you're looking for a compact set of external speakers for your laptop or desktop computer. They connect via USB and don't need a separate power source to function. I own a pair of them myself and can attest to how convenient it is to have a plug-and-play solution that just works.

