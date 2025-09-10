How To Set An SD Card As Your Android Phone's Default Storage

With impressively powerful chipsets, smartphones, over the years, have only gotten more capable of handling complex tasks. This includes things like better image processing, higher-quality video recording, and the ability to play graphically demanding games like "Genshin Impact" on the go. While all of these traits demand stronger processing speeds and bigger batteries, they've also started requiring more physical storage space.

This is why most flagships now start at a base storage capacity of 128GB — even that can get filled up dangerously quickly. One can always pay extra up front and grab models that boast 512GB or 1TB of internal storage, but estimating how much storage you need can be tricky. Most of us eventually run into the "Storage space running out" notification. Fortunately, this issue is easier to resolve if you own one of the few smartphones that still have an SD card slot.

Though limited, your options aren't zero — there are still a couple of modern Android phones with SD card support that you can buy. Samsung's budget Galaxy A-series continues to offer the convenience of hot-swappable external storage in the form of microSD card slots. This means that even if you end up sticking with a smartphone's lower storage tier, you can always pop in an SD card to store several hundred gigabytes worth of media later down the road. Besides storing photos and videos, you can also use an SD card as your phone's default storage solution — here's how.