Valve's Steam Machine Starts At $1,049, And The Price Isn't The Only Problem Worrying Fans

The long-awaited Steam Machine console is now available to pre-order ahead of its June 30th launch date. Sort of. The 512 GB model starts at $1,049, and it gets up to $1,428 for the 2 TB model with a controller. You wouldn't be alone in thinking that's pretty pricey for what Valve calls "an extension of PC gaming," but those that are still interested have yet another hurdle: the reservation system.

In order to get a Steam Machine at launch, you'll need to essentially be one of the lucky ones drawn from the waitlist. You have until June 25th at 10 AM PST to sign up for the wait list. At that time, there will be a one-time randomized drawing to select those that will be added to the reservation queue, allowing you to make a purchase starting June 29th — throughout the remainder of 2026. The unlucky ones will also get an email, but this one will say that Valve will let them know when more units are available, which would likely start in 2027.

"In theory, this deters bots from hammering the reservations faster than any real human and securing units for resellers to sell at inflated prices," Valve stated. As such, you can only order one Steam Machine per household — and Valve will be checking the shipping address for duplicate entries. It's frustrating, but with scalpers buying up Pokémon cards, gaming consoles, and esports event tickets, it's easy to see Valve's reasoning.