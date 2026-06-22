Valve's Steam Machine Starts At $1,049, And The Price Isn't The Only Problem Worrying Fans
The long-awaited Steam Machine console is now available to pre-order ahead of its June 30th launch date. Sort of. The 512 GB model starts at $1,049, and it gets up to $1,428 for the 2 TB model with a controller. You wouldn't be alone in thinking that's pretty pricey for what Valve calls "an extension of PC gaming," but those that are still interested have yet another hurdle: the reservation system.
In order to get a Steam Machine at launch, you'll need to essentially be one of the lucky ones drawn from the waitlist. You have until June 25th at 10 AM PST to sign up for the wait list. At that time, there will be a one-time randomized drawing to select those that will be added to the reservation queue, allowing you to make a purchase starting June 29th — throughout the remainder of 2026. The unlucky ones will also get an email, but this one will say that Valve will let them know when more units are available, which would likely start in 2027.
"In theory, this deters bots from hammering the reservations faster than any real human and securing units for resellers to sell at inflated prices," Valve stated. As such, you can only order one Steam Machine per household — and Valve will be checking the shipping address for duplicate entries. It's frustrating, but with scalpers buying up Pokémon cards, gaming consoles, and esports event tickets, it's easy to see Valve's reasoning.
Why is the Steam Machine more expensive than predicted?
Paying over $1,000 seems a bit overwhelming for some gamers — especially those that expected the Steam Machine to start around half that price. Valve's not saying was the original asking price was, but last December some predicted it'd be around $700 to $800 based on the rising cost of its components for PCs. Unfortunately, over 6 months later, it's now $1,049 minimum to get this console-PC hybrid with a 512 GB NVMe SSD card — and it doesn't even come with a controller at that price. Valve admitted the original price goal is "no longer viable" as the cost of RAM and storage components continues to rise. Even more troublesome, Valve was unable to find these components at all in some cases, which is another reason it turned to the lottery system due to a limited launch quality.
The memory chip shortage — due to AI companies requiring more and more storage and RAM– has impacted the video game industry as a whole (and it's not the only one). In 2027, Xbox is expected to pay five times the current price for storage, resulting in multiple price hikes for its struggling consoles. The Nintendo Switch 2 has also increased in price multiple times as the memory shortage continues. Said Valve engineer Yazan Aldehayyat to Eurogamer: "I think we were aware of the market trends of pricing going up, but I don't think anybody really expected or predicted the extent to which they were going up and [are] still going up." If you want to save some money, SlashGear built an alternative PC.