Skip The Steam Machine And Build This Better Alternative That May Save You Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Steam Machine promises to be an interesting gaming console, delivering the flexibility and performance of an entry-level gaming PC without the complexity of Windows. Note that isn't the first time that Valve made a Steam Machine, as this console's first iteration arrived in 2014. Unfortunately, the first-generation console flopped hard, and the gaming company pulled the last of the Linux consoles from its platform in 2018.

One of the reasons that the original Steam Machine didn't take off was the lack of gaming developer support for the Linux-based SteamOS that it used. This has changed, however, with the arrival of the Steam Deck and the Proton compatibility layer, which allows non-Linux native titles to run on the handheld console. This meant that, slowly but surely, gamers can ditch Windows (which has its fair share of bugs and other issues) while enjoying titles primarily made for PC.

Steam Deck's success led Valve to announce a second-generation Steam Machine in late 2025, with the console originally expected to arrive in early 2026. Unfortunately, the company announced that it will delay the launch of the gaming PC console. So, if you cannot wait for the new Steam Machine to arrive and instead want to build your own, these are the components that you should look at.