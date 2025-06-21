3 PC Parts You Should Always Buy Used (And 7 You Shouldn't)

One of the greatest walls that keeps people from building their own PC is cost. If you just built a DIY $3K gaming PC, it's likely you overspent on various brand-new parts, especially with the constant markups above MSRP today. If you're on a particularly tight budget, cheaper brand-new components might force you to pay more down the line as they quickly become obsolete. But if you're willing to take a risk, used components can save you quite a few dollars while still providing great high-end performance.

As with any secondhand item, it can be pretty risky to buy certain components from a third-party seller. Depending on what you're buying and how much it's being sold for, buying something used for your build can work out well more often than not. But even with the most trustworthy sellers, some used components are doomed to fail. There are three PC parts that, for the most part, are perfectly fine to buy used — but there are seven others that will be far more reliable new.