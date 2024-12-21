6 Of The Best CPU Coolers With An LCD Screen

NZXT was founded as a relatively small company back in 2004, but it has made quite a name for itself in the PC community over the last couple of decades. The manufacturer's PC cases are particularly well regarded, but its line of Kraken liquid CPU coolers are also among the best in the industry. They are well known for their exemplary cooling potential.

Advertisement

The Kraken Z73 RGB is one of NZXT's better models that also happens to feature an LCD display. It comes with sockets for Intel LGA 1700, 1200, 115X, and AMD AM5, AM4, sTRX4, and TR4–though it does not come with a bracket for Threadripper CPUs. The cooler is available in white or black and includes a 360mm radiator with three 120mm Aer RGB 2 fans (with fluid dynamic bearings to help keep them quiet,) and a customizable 2.36" LCD screen that can display 24-bit color. This display is controlled via the NZXT CAM software, which allows you to set what appears on the display and monitor sensor reports.

Garett Carver of Tom's Hardware gave the cooler an overall score of 4.5 out of 5 stars in his review. "Dressed to impress in glitzy formal wear," he said. "The NZXT Kraken Z73 brings real-time system control, UI integration, and hardcore CPU liquid cooling to those with deep pockets and high expectations."

Advertisement

It's also worth noting that NZXT has similar models with smaller radiators if you like the Kraken, but don't have space for a three-fan radiator. The Kraken Z53 RGB has a 240mm radiator and the Kraken Z63 RGB has a 280mm one.