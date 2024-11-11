What To Look For When Buying A Used GPU

With a massive community projected to reach beyond 1.85 billion players across the world, PC gaming is still going strong, estimated to reach $52 billion in 2024, according to Statista. Enhanced graphical fidelity, and higher frame rates, are a few of the advantages of owning a PC gaming rig, which allow you to customize the look and performance of your games.

Recent titles like "Black Myth: WuKong," which takes advantage of Unreal Engine 5s more robust toolset, recommend a NVIDIA RTX 20 series or Radeon RX 5000 series graphics processing unit (GPU). Even older titles like 2020's "Cyberpunk 2077" can push a GPU to its limit after applying a few resource-intensive graphical options (looking at you screen space reflections, ray tracing and volumetric clouds).

In order to get the most out of your PC games, you'll naturally want to crank the visual settings up to avoid a subpar experience. But when you start pricing out new GPUs with a bit more muscle, it becomes clear just how expensive PC gaming can be. New graphics cards might be completely out of reach in terms of cost, so exploring the used GPU market to save some money is important. Be cautious though, as you'll want to know what the card was previously used for, run a benchmark test on it to uncover any issues, and ensure the saving's of a used GPU are substantial enough to warrant the risk.

