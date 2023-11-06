The Ideal GPU Temperature Range For Gaming: How Hot Is Too Hot?

The acceptable temperature range for GPUs varies based on a few important factors. Firstly, some cards are rated for higher temperatures, whereas others can't reach those same numbers without malfunctioning. It's best to check with your manufacturer to see what is acceptable for your graphics card. That said, generally speaking, around 85 degrees Celsius is when issues start to occur on most GPUs. Exceeding your recommended temperature can not only cause damage to your card over time but can also result in throttling, making your games run slower.

Ideally, your graphics card will be anywhere from 65 to 85 degrees Celsius during gaming. Just because your GPU can run fine up to a certain number does not mean it should sit at that temperature all day. If you are not running intensive programs that require GPU rendering, your temperatures should be much lower. If it is not, there may be an issue with the card.

A GPU running excessively hot can be due to several things, including your room temperature, GPU placement, and airflow. But before you start opening up your computer to mess around with stuff, check your GPU temperature in and out of gameplay to see if you are overheating.