10 Cars That Depreciate Faster Than The Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is nothing short of an automotive icon. Currently in its eleventh generation as of 2026, the Civic is one of the best-selling cars of all time, with well over 27 million units sold since the very first Civic debuted in 1973. There is, truly, a lot to like about almost every generation of the car, and newer versions like the 2026 Civic Hybrid Hatchback offer a sensible blend of everyday usability, affordable pricing, and strong fuel economy.

One of the most compelling things about the Civic is that it holds its value very well. CarEdge expects a Civic to lose 29% of its value, while iSeeCars estimates a much more wallet-friendly 22.7%. While the exact percentages will vary depending on many factors, including who you ask, the bottom line is that Civic owners should be happy with the price they get when it comes time to sell.

That, of course, is not a luxury that every sedan owner will have. While most mainstream sedans perform decently here, not all do quite as well as the Civic. If you're curious about which cars depreciate more quickly than Honda's long-lived compact car, this is the list for you.