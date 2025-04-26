Honda Civic Vs. Accord: What's The Difference & Which Is The Better Car For Your Needs?

The Honda Civic and the Honda Accord have both been around since the 1970s, and they are easily the longest surviving nameplates in the company's history. The Civic came first for the 1973 model year, while an oil crisis was ongoing, so having a car that boasted about getting 41 mpg on the highway was immensely appealing. The Accord arrived in the summer of 1976 and looked to take similar fuel efficiency and put it in a more luxurious, larger body. As recently as 2024, both models still rank among the 25 bestselling vehicles in the United States.

Due to their longevity, you may think you know what you are getting with the Civic and Accord, but despite them occupying roughly the same space in the sedan marketplace, there are plenty of differences between the two that would make someone prefer one over the other when looking for a new vehicle. We'll assess each of these cars to help you make that decision, covering everything from their powertrains to their convenience features to sizes and prices. In the end, you will hopefully know whether a Honda Civic or Accord is right for your day-to-day life.