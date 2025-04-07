What Makes The Honda Civic Type R So Special?

The latest Honda Civic Type R features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that outputs 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. In terms of quickness, it's been clocked doing 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 5 seconds. But beyond the engine and performance statistics, the Civic Type R is unique for a few reasons. Firstly, it bucks the latest electrified trend with a focus on a fun, gas-powered driving experience; secondly, you can only get it with a manual stick shift.

Honda launched its first Civic Type R in 1997, leaning into the hot hatch genre with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that provided the compact three-door hatchback with 182 horsepower. In later years, Honda would offer a four-door variant and boost performance with more displacement and turbocharging. We've looked at every generation Honda Civic Type R, ranked by speed, so you can see how things evolved.

However, unbelievably, this potent compact wouldn't release stateside until 2017. We got our hands on a 2023 Honda Civic Type R and were blown away by our experience behind the wheel.