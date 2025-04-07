What Makes The Honda Civic Type R So Special?
The latest Honda Civic Type R features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that outputs 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. In terms of quickness, it's been clocked doing 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 5 seconds. But beyond the engine and performance statistics, the Civic Type R is unique for a few reasons. Firstly, it bucks the latest electrified trend with a focus on a fun, gas-powered driving experience; secondly, you can only get it with a manual stick shift.
Honda launched its first Civic Type R in 1997, leaning into the hot hatch genre with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that provided the compact three-door hatchback with 182 horsepower. In later years, Honda would offer a four-door variant and boost performance with more displacement and turbocharging. We've looked at every generation Honda Civic Type R, ranked by speed, so you can see how things evolved.
However, unbelievably, this potent compact wouldn't release stateside until 2017. We got our hands on a 2023 Honda Civic Type R and were blown away by our experience behind the wheel.
Old school fun in an increasingly electrified age
In recent years, automakers have been fervently developing new electric vehicles and have built some truly potent machines. Just check out some of the fastest electric cars on the market for proof. However, for many longtime car fans, the combustion engine is the heart of the performance car experience.
With performance EV models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N beginning to surface, some are calling for Honda to follow suit. Toshihiro Akiwa, who leads Honda's BEV Development Centre, didn't deny the possibility of an EV Type R but, as reported by AutoExpress.co.uk, stated that "[I]t's not just about power, it's about the sound, vibration, acceleration and the human experience. These are the joys of driving."
Reviews for the Civic Type R point out that it offers more than enough power, remarkable grip, and balanced handling that's perhaps more enjoyable than some overpowered supercars — all without electrification. Ars Technica described the car as "addictive," with the reviewer calling the Type R "one of those rare cars that got me to leave the house at 4 am" to enjoy serpentine roadways before traffic built up. Given its nimble cornering, quick acceleration, and reasonably affordable starting price, it's no wonder the Civic Type R is one of the most popular cars for street racing.
Only available with a manual transmission
Another staple of the hot hatch is a manual gearbox, and the Civic Type R is one of the few remaining with such a transmission. In fact, several manual transmission cars were discontinued in 2025, making them increasingly more challenging to find.
While automatic transmissions have evolved and improved over the years, many feel a manual gearbox connects a driver to an engine more than an automatic. A driver gets more involved, needing to work the shifter and clutch. A manual gearbox also offers more control over the car, amplifying the fun factor as you can choose the gear to use and when to engage it.
In the case of the Civic Type R, Honda has included not just any six-speed manual, but one that reviewers have highly praised thanks to its smooth and precise clutch. Some consider this Honda to be a good fit for those learning to drive a stick-shift, even with its 300 horsepower.