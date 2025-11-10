The 2026 Nissan Sentra Is Cheap And Looks Great, But Driving It Raises Issues You Can't Avoid

Though the exterior is on the busy side, the 2026 Nissan Sentra has a nice profile with a sleek roofline. The chrome trim along the roof arch on our SR test car was a bit excessive for my taste, though it tied together nicely with the polished areas of the 18-inch two-tone wheels. The front lighting looks upscale, the puddle lamps are a thoughtful touch, and the rear end has a nice little upward flip thanks to the trim-exclusive trunk spoiler, which provides just the right amount of eye-catching contrast without implying a sportiness that's not delivered upon. The SR is the best-looking of the group, though I'm not convinced that it's worth the extra money over the value-packed SV.

Across the lineup, the Sentra is one of the most inexpensive new cars currently on the market, and Nissan says its price structure was designed to make it an alternative to buying a used car, just as much as competing with other new vehicles at this price point. Nissan says a "fully loaded" Sentra will come in under $30,000, even after destination and handling, but the math is a little fuzzy — Nissan is including packages toward the "loading" but not individual options.

The Sentra SR we tested had a "sample" window sticker (which may or may not been for the actual car we drove) with a total price just under $32,000 despite a base price of $25,000. The Sentra was significantly more attractive through the lens of the sub-$30k messaging than after I discovered it was indeed possible to make the Sentra cost nearly as much as an Acura Integra.