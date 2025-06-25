2025 Acura Integra Review: A-Spec Tech Package Makes Affordable Hot-Hatch A No-Brainer

High-horsepower, top-of-the-line models like the Acura Integra Type S tend to get all the glory. And why shouldn't they? It's not exactly a brand flagship, but the Integra Type S is designed to be aspirational in nature and attract buyers to Acura showrooms. To help do so, it has flashy design elements like widebody fenders, a loud burbling exhaust, and a high-horsepower turbocharged engine that offers big performance compared to standard models.

It's much pricier than those standard cars, though, and a sticker price of nearly $55,000 just isn't feasible for the average compact-hatchback buyer. So, there has to be something more affordable, with the same nameplate to share some of the spotlight.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

That's precisely where the Integra A-Spec steps in. Available with a six-speed manual transmission, but equipped with the standard engine, the Integra A-Spec with the Technology package slots into Acura's lineup directly below the headline-grabbing Integra Type S. It's less powerful than the Type S, but it's also a lot less costly, and comes with a lot of the same equipment and practicality. It's a middle ground that could be satisfying to enthusiasts and luxury-seekers alike.