2025 Acura Integra Review: A-Spec Tech Package Makes Affordable Hot-Hatch A No-Brainer
High-horsepower, top-of-the-line models like the Acura Integra Type S tend to get all the glory. And why shouldn't they? It's not exactly a brand flagship, but the Integra Type S is designed to be aspirational in nature and attract buyers to Acura showrooms. To help do so, it has flashy design elements like widebody fenders, a loud burbling exhaust, and a high-horsepower turbocharged engine that offers big performance compared to standard models.
It's much pricier than those standard cars, though, and a sticker price of nearly $55,000 just isn't feasible for the average compact-hatchback buyer. So, there has to be something more affordable, with the same nameplate to share some of the spotlight.
That's precisely where the Integra A-Spec steps in. Available with a six-speed manual transmission, but equipped with the standard engine, the Integra A-Spec with the Technology package slots into Acura's lineup directly below the headline-grabbing Integra Type S. It's less powerful than the Type S, but it's also a lot less costly, and comes with a lot of the same equipment and practicality. It's a middle ground that could be satisfying to enthusiasts and luxury-seekers alike.
Pricing and equipment: go with the A-Spec Tech Package
A base-trim Integra has an MSRP of $34,195 (including a $1,195 destination fee). For that price, you get the standard turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, a CVT automatic, 17-inch wheels, and some requisite tech: stuff like the 10.2-inch gauge cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen, 8-speaker stereo, wired-only Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and heated front seats.
The A-Spec trim is a marginal step up and, with a sticker price of $36,195, it adds features like 18-inch wheels, a bigger rear sway bar, sport pedals, and fog lights. The real leap is when you opt for the A-Spec with the Technology Package. Short of the Type S, it's the top of the Integra trim ladder and also gives a no-cost option to swap the CVT for a six-speed manual: either way, the cost is $39,195.
The A-Spec Tech Package trim that I tested adds adaptive suspension dampers, microsuede upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start (on CVT models), memory settings for the driver's seat, a larger 9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, a 16-speaker ELS stereo, some extra USB ports, wireless smartphone connectivity and wireless smartphone charging, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. When you add that all up, the $5k difference between the base trim and the top A-Spec Tech Package doesn't seem like too much to ask.
Base powertrain isn't all that basic
Forward thrust for all non-Type-S Integras is provided by the aforementioned turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. That's not as much as mildly-spicy sedans like the Subaru WRX (271 hp) or even sporty coupes like the Toyota GR86 (228 hp), but it's adequate enough to get the Integra moving at a reasonable pace. And full-throttle launches aside, the 1.5-liter engine feels suited to the task of some enthusiastic driving.
More than just a punchy engine, the Integra's overall driving experience is raised to a higher level via one of the best manual transmissions you can buy today. The available six-speed is the same unit you get in the highly-engaging Civic Si (it even has the same gear ratios). Rowing through the gears of the six-speed is a physically pleasing experience with excellent response from the short-throw shifter. The standard rev-matching is quick enough in its response to shifts that I left it on for the duration of my week-long test of the Integra, and the clutch pedal is light enough that even a week of commuting didn't feel like a chore.
Taking corners as often as possible
In the mountains, the Integra feels small and drives small. Like pretty much every other car on the road, the Integra has grown over the years, but it still feels nimble enough to navigate easily through tight corners while remaining stable through high-speed turns. Stitching together chicanes, it feels easy to change the direction and the steering wheel is well-weighted. The adaptive dampers absorb bumps relatively well mid-corner and body roll is limited.
The helical limited-slip differential that comes standard with the six-speed manual helps pull the front-wheel drive Acura through unbalanced corners in the sort of rewarding and engaging way you expect from a higher-horsepower hot hatch. On top of the extra tech and upgraded interior materials, the manual transmission on the standard Integra is a must-have if you're looking for a more engaging driving experience. Combine the manual with the punchy 1.5-liter engine and the sporty suspension and you'll likely find yourself looking for excuses to take particularly curvy road trips.
A comfortable interior with a few missing pieces
To get a sporty handling experience, it seems as though the Integra has sacrificed a bit of ride comfort. Over the rough road surfaces in Los Angeles, the ride feels firm. There wasn't anything particularly offensive about the ride or the road-noise levels, but there were plenty of bumps that made their way into the cabin, both large and small.
Thankfully, the driver's seat was extremely comfortable, with supportive padding and excellent bolstering for all those extra-curricular corners. There's plenty of space for adults in all four of the major seating positions, with good headroom and legroom all around. The center console, the door pockets, and the trunk all had more-than-adequate storagel; with the hatchback design the Integra offers a spacious 24.3 cubic feet of space in the trunk.
Other highlights on the interior during my test included a climate-control system that was easy to use and A/C that cooled the cabin quickly on hot days. Unfortunately, the heating elements in the front seats were less impressive. On cold mornings, the heated seats were a bit weak for my taste: I like to really get cooked out when the seats are at their top level, and the Integra's seats just couldn't get warm enough. Ventilated front seats aren't an option on any level of the Integra trim ladder, either, though that's not an entirely uncommon omission in the class.
It has all the tech, but it's not a leader
Like most Acuras, the Integra comes with an impressive list of standard driver aids. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a rear cross traffic monitor are all standard. The A-Spec Tech package trim gets front and rear parking sensors and low-speed emergency braking to top it all off too. The adaptive cruise control's following distances were conservative, and the blind-spot monitoring system was a bit sensitive for my liking, but none of the systems were egregiously overcautious.
The upgraded 9-inch touchscreen is the center of the tech experience in the Integra's cabin and it works well, but it isn't very visually appealing. The screen's resolution is relatively low, and having recently driven the Civic, I could immediately tell that it was the same setup shared between the two models. Any consumer savvy enough to test drive both cars will likely notice too. A nice differentiator between the two platform-shared models could be implemented here. If Acura were to upgrade the screen with improved graphics and resolution (they could leave it in the same housing and still mount it in the same spot) the Integra's cabin would feel significantly more premium.
The Civic problem
While we're on the topic of the Honda Civic, I think it's worth mentioning just how competitive the Civic is when compared to the Integra. The Civic Si, which has an MSRP of $31,700 (including $1,150 destination fee), undercuts the Integra A-Spec Tech Package by $7,495. It offers the same engaging driving experience, the same power, the same six-speed manual, and the same spacious interior. Then, there's the hybrid.
Problematically, there's no Integra hybrid, yet. Acura may eventually plug that powertrain into their compact hatchback, but for the time being, it's Civic only. On top of offering the torque-rich dynamics of the powertrain, the Civic Hybrid gets a fuel-economy rating of 49 mpg combined (50 city/47 highway). Meanwhile, the best that the Integra can muster up is 33 mpg combined (30 city/37 highway). And lest we forget, the top-trim Civic Hatchback Sport Touring Hybrid has a lower price; just $34,300. The Integra's styling is a bit sleeker and the Acura's interior certainly feels more upscale, but there's no denying the value proposition offered by both the Civic Si and the Civic Hybrid.
2025 Acura Integra Verdict
Drawbacks like the stiff ride quality and the merely-average touchscreen aren't strong enough to steal thunder from Acura's dynamic driving characteristics like the excellent manual transmission and the impressive handling. The 1.5-liter engine, while less-powerful than some rivals, is still entertaining and refined enough to meet class standards. The Integra's cabin is a highlight, with great seats and an epic stereo contributing to the classy vibe.
We recently drove the newest Audi A3 and it feels a bit more premium on the inside than the Integra, plus also offers inclement weather capability via all-wheel drive. All the same, it's not quite as comfortable over broken road surfaces. Alternatively, the updated Volkswagen Golf GTI is missing the option for a manual transmission, but it's still worth a closer look. Even in the presence of the price-conscious and fuel-sipping versions of the Civic, though, the 2025 Acura Integra is one of the strongest choices in the compact luxury sedan segment.