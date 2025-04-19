What Makes The Subaru WRX Different From The Impreza?

The Impreza and the WRX are close relatives. They use the same platform and have very similar interiors, and this has been the case for a long time. Originally, the WRX (which stands for World Rally Experimental) was a trim level for the Subaru Impreza, before the company separated the two nameplates into standalone models in 2015. With the split between the Impreza and the WRX, there are now some significant distinctions between them that are important to shoppers.

The Impreza is currently available only as a five-door hatchback while the WRX is available only as a four-door performance sedan — so that's a good place to start sorting out the differences. The two compact Subarus also differ in terms of overall performance, styling, pricing, and efficiency. The Impreza is likely to appeal to buyers looking for a more practical and affordable experience, while the WRX aims to steal the hearts of enthusiasts instead.