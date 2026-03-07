12 Of The Cheapest New Cars You Can Buy In 2026

It's no news that getting a new car these days costs an arm and a leg. That has been the state of affairs in the automotive industry since the dawn of the 2020s and the days of the pandemic, and there doesn't seem to be any relief on the horizon. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), as of September last year, a new car set the average buyer back by more than $50,080 – marking the highest-ever average transaction price for new vehicles in the United States.

Factors like trade tariffs, investment in EV infrastructure, and high consumer demand for modern cars have all contributed to this state of affairs, and even entry-level cars are drifting out of reach of those who need them. In fact, with the discontinuation of the Nissan Versa for North America last year, the last sub-$20,000 MSRP vehicle on dealership lots officially vanished from the menu. No single car model offers a trim below that mark in its 2026 options. The same goes for used cars, and we have some theories on why used cars aren't getting cheaper.

However, if you're looking for a new car and want to spend the bare minimum on your purchase, what options do you have? The are 12 of the cheapest cars you can get brand-new right now in the United States.