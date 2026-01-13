5 Of The Best Kia Models For Off-Roading

If our list of the best off-road vehicles on offer in 2025 is any indication, off-roading has been a pretty major focus for automakers over the last few years. Most of them have rough-and-ready versions of many of their vehicles, including Honda's newest Passport Trailsport as well as Subaru vehicles sporting its Wilderness trim level. Korean carmaker Kia is included in this company, as evidenced by its different Telluride variants. No matter what marque you are looking at, off-road versions of these vehicles usually include some extra underbody protection, a higher lift than regular versions, and an all-wheel drive system tuned for things like snow, mud, and sand. Some makes and models go even further with it, like the Jeeps and Ford Broncos of the world, but most off-road-focused trims are essentially the same.

Ultimately, this means that if you like to go off the beaten trail and also like what Kia is doing these days, you do have a few options open to you. It's true that Kia doesn't have the equipment for hardcore off-roading like true four-wheel drive (not to be confused for all-wheel-drive), but the automaker offers more than enough sauce to get you onto a beach or to your campsite in most circumstances.

While Kia might be making a pickup truck for the U.S. market eventually, until that happens, your best bet is to get an SUV: None of Kia's sedans are built for off-roading in mind. That leaves a pretty short list of potential candidates. Since the brand uses the same names for its off-road-focused trims, it's pretty easy to figure out which models to look for.