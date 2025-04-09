Is Kia Really Making A Pickup Truck For The US Market?

The small pickup truck market has been heating up for the past few years, with models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz exploding in popularity. Additionally, electric pickup trucks like the Chevy Silverado EV and Rivian R1T are gaining steam in market share. It has long been rumored (and hoped for) that Kia will join the fray and offer a pickup truck for the North American market. Those rumors seemed like they were coming to fruition when the brand launched the Tasman pickup for the Australian and Korean market.

Now, according to a press release, Kia has announced that it will be offering a North American pickup truck, capitalizing on the recent electric truck and compact pickup trends. Not a lot is known yet, but Kia's shopping list of capabilities has the potential to make new truck buyers (and new EV buyers) excited — provided, of course, that the model actually comes to market. Given Kia's (and by extension Hyundai's) success in recent years not only in the electric vehicle market, but the SUV market, it's pretty safe to take Kia at its word.