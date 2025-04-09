Is Kia Really Making A Pickup Truck For The US Market?
The small pickup truck market has been heating up for the past few years, with models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz exploding in popularity. Additionally, electric pickup trucks like the Chevy Silverado EV and Rivian R1T are gaining steam in market share. It has long been rumored (and hoped for) that Kia will join the fray and offer a pickup truck for the North American market. Those rumors seemed like they were coming to fruition when the brand launched the Tasman pickup for the Australian and Korean market.
Now, according to a press release, Kia has announced that it will be offering a North American pickup truck, capitalizing on the recent electric truck and compact pickup trends. Not a lot is known yet, but Kia's shopping list of capabilities has the potential to make new truck buyers (and new EV buyers) excited — provided, of course, that the model actually comes to market. Given Kia's (and by extension Hyundai's) success in recent years not only in the electric vehicle market, but the SUV market, it's pretty safe to take Kia at its word.
A supposed electric truck for everyone
It's not known what the truck will be called or what it will look like, but it likely won't be related to the gas/diesel-powered Tasman. There are no battery range or power figures yet either.
However, to quote the press release, Kia says: "In North America, Kia plans to introduce an EV pickup truck based on a new EV platform designed for both urban and outdoor use. With this innovative model, Kia targets mid-to-long-term annual sales of 90,000 units and a seven percent market share. The vehicle will feature best-in-class interior and cargo space, a robust towing system, off-road capabilities, and advanced infotainment and safety features."
Kia is certainly shooting for the stars in making a pickup that's useful for whoever wants to buy it, whether they're contractors, families, or outdoors aficionados. 90,000 units per year certainly reflects that. Kia isn't claiming gas-powered Ford or General Motors numbers, but 90,000 EVs sold per year isn't anything to sneeze at. As of now, Kia hasn't provided a release date for the truck, and most of the other business-related goals in the press release will happen by 2030.