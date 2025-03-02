AWD Vs 4WD: Which Is Better For Off-Roading?
If you're looking to crawl up steep, rocky terrain or travel deep into the backcountry, bringing along your propane stove and lots of dehydrated meals, escaping the city lights for weeks at a time, four-wheel drive is your best bet. (Side note: put that right at the top of my list for summer vacation ideas – it sounds fantastic.) On the other hand, if you want to cruise along your local dirt fire road until you find the right trailhead and go strolling amongst the blooming spring flowers (gosh, that sounds kinda lovely too, though, doesn't it?,) then all-wheel drive is probably the better option -– especially if you want a comfortable ride on the highway and better fuel economy to go along with it.
Off-roading is a broad term that can apply to all sorts of motoring — ranging from mild dirt conditions all the way up to the epic Rubicon trail. Which drivetrain setup you select –- all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive -– should depend on how you plan on using your vehicle when the pavement ends. You probably wouldn't buy a three-row family SUV to commute solo, and you shouldn't buy a four-wheel drive rig if you never see the kind of terrain that requires four-wheel drive. Much like renting a two-door sports car to take your family on a cross-country vacation, there are vehicles that would be underpowered for the toughest off-road obstacles.
Sorting out the differences
As an automotive writer with many years of vehicle-testing experience under my belt, I've had the opportunity to take dozens of trucks and SUVs off-road. I've driven both four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles in some of the most demanding environments possible. I'd scraped a few undercarriages, flattened some tires, and slid sideways down a slippery off-road hill more than once. I've seen the benefits and drawbacks of both four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive up close — which we'll certainly discuss — but let's talk about the physical differences between AWD and 4WD first.
Both systems provide power to all four wheels of your car, but generally speaking, four-wheel drive vehicles have drive systems that are controlled by the driver. Engaging forward motion through all four wheels is controlled via a lever, a dial, buttons, or some physical control in the cabin. If the going gets rough, you can switch your truck or SUV from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive and ensure forward motion when grip is low at one of the two sets of wheels. All-wheel drive is generally computer-controlled or ready to be engaged at all times. When an all-wheel drive vehicle senses wheel slip, it can switch power to all four wheels instead of just two. Some systems are sophisticated enough that they can distribute power left and right depending on traction and driving conditions. In many modern vehicles, all-wheel drive is also used for maximum performance, including off-the-line acceleration.
Where you'll see and use these systems
You're more likely to see all-wheel drive in unibody vehicles, often sedans and lower crossover-style SUVs. All-wheel drive is used most frequently for increased traction on slippery road surfaces like snow, ice, or rain. Sure, these systems can be optimized for off-roading, and there are lots of impressive examples of all-wheel drive off-roaders, but they generally aren't the most capable options in a given vehicle segment. Four-wheel drive, by contrast, is generally something you see in bigger, more robust vehicles. Four-wheel drive vehicles are often equipped to tow larger trailers as well — a factor worth considering before you purchase.
Hefty SUVs like the Ford Bronco, Toyota 4Runner, and Jeep Wrangler all use four-wheel drive in their pursuit of off-road supremacy. Most pickup trucks use four-wheel drive, too – or at least have the option to upgrade to four-wheel drive. In most cases, these four-wheel drive vehicles offer a two-wheel drive mode as standard and a choice between four-wheel high or four-wheel low settings (also known as 4-Hi and 4-Lo) for different speeds. Four high can be used at slightly higher speeds off-road, while 4-Lo uses gearing that is exclusively meant for low-speed maneuvers up rugged trails or over big obstacles. Manufacturers will typically list a recommended top speed in 4-Lo that can be found in a vehicle's manual or on the automaker's website. In the Jeep Wrangler, for example, the top speed in 4-Lo is 25 miles per hour.
Some other factors for off-road success
Choosing between all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive is important, but there are several other factors to consider when you're adventuring in your car and having the right tires is an important first step for your off-roading adventures. All-season tires that are typically fitted to all-wheel drive SUVs aren't very useful off-road. Sure, they can tackle most dirt surfaces, and they'll do fine in inclement weather, but all-terrain or mud-terrain tires are your best bet for slippery off-road scenarios. It's much more likely that you're going to find all-terrain tires equipped to body-on-frame SUVs or pickup trucks, too — further improving their off-road advantage.
Ground clearance is another important factor. You can have an epic vehicle with all-wheel drive and excellent tires, but if sensitive parts of the drivetrain and suspension are only 6 inches above the ground, you're likely going to get caught up on a rock or scrape at the very least. Many factory vehicles offer lifted suspension and underbody protection to help with these issues, so be sure to pick the right trim level of a truck or SUV with your local trails in mind. Features like disconnecting sway bars, locking differentials, forward-facing trail cameras, bead-locking wheels, and dealer-installed winches all add to the capability of your off-roader too — so take a closer look at your vehicle's available options before you drive out the dealership door.
And the winner is
With the on-demand availability of four-wheel drive and the likelihood of four-wheel drive being equipped to more robust vehicles, it's pretty clear that four-wheel drive is the right choice for serious off-roading. All-wheel drive vehicles, however, shouldn't be dismissed entirely. Lots of automakers are currently offering pumped-up versions of their unibody SUVs with enough capability to surprise even seasoned off-road veterans. Honda and their TrailSport models, Subaru with their high-riding Wilderness trims, and Hyundai with the XRT upgrades are just a few examples of highly-capable all-wheel drive choices that can take you pretty far off the beaten path.
Objectively, four-wheel drive is better for serious off-roading, but it often comes with a fuel-economy trade-off compared to all-wheel drive, along with a reduction in comfort while you're driving on-road. So before automatically hopping into a new truck or SUV just because it comes with four-wheel drive, ask yourself a few realistic questions about what kind of off-roading you plan on doing.