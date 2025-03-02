AWD Vs 4WD: Which Is Better For Off-Roading?

If you're looking to crawl up steep, rocky terrain or travel deep into the backcountry, bringing along your propane stove and lots of dehydrated meals, escaping the city lights for weeks at a time, four-wheel drive is your best bet. (Side note: put that right at the top of my list for summer vacation ideas – it sounds fantastic.) On the other hand, if you want to cruise along your local dirt fire road until you find the right trailhead and go strolling amongst the blooming spring flowers (gosh, that sounds kinda lovely too, though, doesn't it?,) then all-wheel drive is probably the better option -– especially if you want a comfortable ride on the highway and better fuel economy to go along with it.

Off-roading is a broad term that can apply to all sorts of motoring — ranging from mild dirt conditions all the way up to the epic Rubicon trail. Which drivetrain setup you select –- all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive -– should depend on how you plan on using your vehicle when the pavement ends. You probably wouldn't buy a three-row family SUV to commute solo, and you shouldn't buy a four-wheel drive rig if you never see the kind of terrain that requires four-wheel drive. Much like renting a two-door sports car to take your family on a cross-country vacation, there are vehicles that would be underpowered for the toughest off-road obstacles.