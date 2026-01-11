This Is The Highest-Quality Small SUV, According To JD Power

If you're still lamenting the death of the old body-on-frame TrailBlazers from the early 2000s, we understand. The stout compact SUV's inline-six seemed to have all the answers, with its great reliability and strong torque. The nameplate isn't dead, though, and Chevy has a modern successor in its lineup. If you have doubts and are wondering whether the current Chevy TrailBlazer is any good, though, we can turn to J.D. Power for an answer.

The Chevrolet TrailBlazer sits at the top of the outlet's Best Small SUV of 2025 list, with its 86 points putting it alongside the Subaru Crosstrek. The TrailBlazer's GM cousin, the Buick Encore GX, sits in third with 85 points. What this means for consumers is that, when all the numbers are added up, you can trust the Trailblazer's quality, as J.D. Power's ratings are based on unbiased feedback from thousands of verified owners.

While the compact SUV market may not be the largest segment of the sport vehicle market, it offers versatility and capability that many cars simply can't. For families and those with pets, or people living in areas where winter is actually a thing, vehicles like the Trailblazer make a lot of sense. And what makes this offering from Chevrolet so revered is its overall quality and reliability score of 88 out of 100, combined with its 84 out of 100 score for the driving experience, according to J.D. Power. Broadly speaking, most owners liked the SUV's fuel economy, power, and the thoughtful interior layout.