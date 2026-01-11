This Is The Highest-Quality Small SUV, According To JD Power
If you're still lamenting the death of the old body-on-frame TrailBlazers from the early 2000s, we understand. The stout compact SUV's inline-six seemed to have all the answers, with its great reliability and strong torque. The nameplate isn't dead, though, and Chevy has a modern successor in its lineup. If you have doubts and are wondering whether the current Chevy TrailBlazer is any good, though, we can turn to J.D. Power for an answer.
The Chevrolet TrailBlazer sits at the top of the outlet's Best Small SUV of 2025 list, with its 86 points putting it alongside the Subaru Crosstrek. The TrailBlazer's GM cousin, the Buick Encore GX, sits in third with 85 points. What this means for consumers is that, when all the numbers are added up, you can trust the Trailblazer's quality, as J.D. Power's ratings are based on unbiased feedback from thousands of verified owners.
While the compact SUV market may not be the largest segment of the sport vehicle market, it offers versatility and capability that many cars simply can't. For families and those with pets, or people living in areas where winter is actually a thing, vehicles like the Trailblazer make a lot of sense. And what makes this offering from Chevrolet so revered is its overall quality and reliability score of 88 out of 100, combined with its 84 out of 100 score for the driving experience, according to J.D. Power. Broadly speaking, most owners liked the SUV's fuel economy, power, and the thoughtful interior layout.
Turbocharged trail blazing
But what about the downsides? There weren't many, but common complaints included the SUV's audio system and the engine's smoothness (or, rather, the lack thereof). What's more, some drivers felt that the TrailBlazer didn't make them feel safe and protected in the event of an accident. While the sound system and growly engine might seem minor, many opt to purchase SUVs for the overall feeling of safety they provide, with a more robust platform, being high up, and perhaps even conveying a general toughness that cars lack. You want to feel confident in your car, and this type of complaint could dissuade some SUV enthusiasts from considering Chevy, looking to other high-quality, cheap SUVs on the market instead.
Owners of the 2025 model year Trailblazer — and prospective new owners — will likely be pleased to know that the SUV improved from 2023 in J.D. Power's estimation. That model year only scored 84 out of 100, but it climbed to 86 in 2024 and maintained that score into 2025. The platform is only available as a 4-door, with four different trim options, and FWD or AWD drivetrains. The TrailBlazer comes with turbocharged 1.2- or 1.3-liter Ecotec engines, depending on trim; these offer an EPA-estimated 30 and 31 mpg combined, respectively, with the latter dropping to 27 mpg in all-wheel drive configuration. Despite drivers' reported doubts about the TrailBlazer's safety, the 2025 model comes with 10 airbags and safety features like Lane Keep Assist as standard.