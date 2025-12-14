These Are The Best Cheap SUVs You Can Buy In 2025, According To JD Power
Vehicles aren't getting any cheaper, at least not in the U.S. According to Kelley Blue Book, average vehicle transaction prices broke past the $50,000 barrier in September 2025, the first time that particular metric has ever done so. Thus, given the increase in prices for so many other necessities like food, housing, and childcare, we wouldn't blame anyone for deciding that it may not be a good time to purchase a new vehicle.
That's all well and good if you can hold off, but not everyone is in as fortunate a position. The question, then, is thus: If one has to buy a cheap SUV now, which one should they go for? There's no shortage of options on the market, after all. Thankfully, JD Power has come to the rescue with a list of great cheap SUVs from 2025 that are worth considering. Many of these are available starting at around $25,000, and they will offer a great alternative to the best new cars under $25,000 if you're not willing to compromise on the extra ride height and utility of an SUV.
Hyundai Venue
The Hyundai Venue is perhaps best known for being the smallest SUV you can buy in the U.S., but there's more to this Korean offering than its diminutive dimensions. It's also impressively cheap, with the 2025 model starting at $20,200 in its base SE trim, rising to $23,450 (both prices plus $1,495 destination) for the top-tier Limited trim. Hyundai rejiggered the trim levels for 2026, though, increasing the base SE trim to $20,550 and making the $22,600 (both prices plus $1,600 destination) SEL the highest-end trim.
Other changes for 2026 include the addition of features such as heated seats and wireless charging to the SEL trim, but not much else separates the two model years. Which is just as well, really, since the 2025 Venue earned plaudits for its good value (including a strong selection of standard safety systems), keen pricing, and surprisingly roomy interior. Sure, it's a pretty slow and unexciting SUV, and efficiency is a bit disappointing, but there's little reason to be overly harsh on it considering its price.
Kia Soul
"Cheap" used to equal "dull" at one point, but the Kia Soul was one of the most notable offerings to buck that trend in the 2000s. Since debuting in 2008, the Soul has evolved over the years into an eye-catching offering that's one of the most recognizable vehicles in its class. Sadly, that's not going to be for much longer, as Kia is discontinuing the Soul after 2025, with production having ceased in October.
While we're never getting a fourth generation of the Soul, there are still plenty of reasons to purchase a third-gen Soul while they're still available at dealers — including the price. The basic Soul starts at $20,490, with prices topping out at $24,790 (both prices before $1,445 destination). The basic model has a selection of lane assist features and forward collision avoidance as standard. Kia also offers extra safety tech, such as blind-spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, as optional extras on the base model. You will, however, have to step up if you want niceties such as dual-zone climate control.
Nissan Kicks
Nissan introduced an all-new version of the Kicks in 2025, renaming the old Kicks as the Kicks Play. The revamp brought with it a host of upgrades, including a completely new interior and exterior that sported a sharper and more modern look than the first-generation version.
Nissan also introduced a 2.0-liter engine making 141 hp and 140 lb-ft of torque. As you might expect, it's not a particularly gutsy engine, with reviews noting the inline-4's lack of power. We tested the Kicks SR Premium and felt similarly, noting that it was a boring SUV with a particularly harsh suspension.
That said, the 2025 Nissan Kicks gets more things right than it does wrong, and that looks to carry over into the 2026 model. It's competitively priced and decently equipped across all trim levels, with the base Kicks S starting at $22,430 and the top-of-the-line SR Premium costing $27,265 (before $1,495 destination). All three trim levels are FWD by default, but with the SR comes with an available AWD as an added-cost option that raises its price to $28,765.
Chevrolet Trax
The Chevrolet Trax was one of the best-selling SUVs in the U.S. over the first three quarters of 2025, and it's really not that hard to see why. We loved the Trax when we reviewed it, appreciating its great pricing, reasonably lively drive, good looks, and practicality. If you're in the market for an SUV, that combination of traits will likely put the Trax at the top of your list — and we wouldn't blame you.
Now, it's not perfect, of course. While it is reasonably fun to drive, it's not particularly exciting or fast, making tough work of highway traffic. That's fair, of course, given its 137-hp three-cylinder engine. But what the Trax lacks in straight-line grunt, it makes up for in value: Even with a price hike for 2026, the Trax still starts at a very reasonable $22,995 (before $1,395 destination).
Sure, the entry-level Trax LS is a relatively basic SUV with an 8-inch touchscreen, manual seats, and manual climate control (to name a few examples), but it comes with Chevy's Safety Assist suite as standard and has all the basic properties of its pricier siblings. And if you need a few more creature comforts, the mid-tier LT is still a compelling choice at $24,495 (before destination).
Kia Sportage
The American-made Kia Sportage is one of the automaker's best-selling models, with 161,917 sold in 2024 alone. Like many of its cheap SUV brethren, the Sportage isn't built to wow buyers with performance or radical features; instead, it relies on the tried-and-tested combo of good value (via a low price and decent factory equipment) with modern design. And, like almost all of its rivals, it's also pretty slow, although it does have a larger and more powerful engine than most, with a 2.5-liter that makes 187 hp.
For 2026, Kia offers internal combustion (ICE), hybrid, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) versions of the Sportage. The cheapest is predictably the ICE Sportage, which is available in six trim levels, starting with the $28,690 LX up to the nearly-$40,000 X-Pro Prestige. Those with a bigger budget should consider the hybrid model, as our test drive of the 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid left us seriously impressed at what you get for the price. The $30,290 (all prices before $1,445 destination) Hybrid's 232-hp powertrain offers an appreciable upgrade over the gas engine, and higher-end trims, such as the SX-Prestige we spent time in, offer serious competition to the likes of Toyota and Honda.
Chevrolet Trailblazer
The Chevy Trailblazer sits one rung higher than the Trax and, while not nearly as popular as its little brother, is another affordable Chevy SUV that JD Power rates quite highly. Key highlights of the Trailblazer, as pointed out in reviews, include a spacious interior and ample cargo room, borne out by Chevy's official numbers of 25.3 and 54.4 cubic feet with the rear seats upright and folded down, respectively.
Speaking of the interior, Chevy also equips the Trailblazer with an 11-inch screen by default on all trims, a cut above many cheaper SUVs. All trims also get an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a six-speaker audio system (with an uprated Bose system available as an option on higher trims), and a safety suite that includes features like lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, a forward collision alert, and GM's Teen Driver mode. Chevy offers the Trailblazer with a FWD or AWD drivetrain. The cheapest of the bunch is the FWD Trailblazer LS with its standard 1.2-liter engine, which costs $25,390 inclusive of $1,795 in destination fees.
Buick Envista
Buick's Envista is the most affordable model in its SUV-only American range. Despite its approachable pricing, though, which starts at $24,600 (before $1,395 destination) for 2026, the Envista does generally live up to Buick's largely upmarket heritage — if not quite to the same level as the ultra-luxurious 2025 Buick Enclave we reviewed.
The Envista is a handsome SUV that comes with a healthy selection of factory equipment for the price. The base model, for example, includes a solid selection of safety features and assists, an 11-inch touchscreen, OnStar support, automatic climate control, and Buick's in-house QuietTuning sound deadening (which includes an active noise cancellation feature), with the creature comforts increasing from there.
Of course, there's no such thing as a free lunch, as we found out when we reviewed the 2024 Buick Envista. We liked the look and features, but found the tiny 1.2-liter turbo engine to be flat and uninspiring. You do get a comfortable ride, at least, but it's not speedy.
Kia Seltos
Available in four trim levels for the 2026 model year — starting with the $23,690 LX to the still-reasonable $31,390 (prices plus $1,445 destination) SX — the compact Kia Seltos makes a solid case for itself as a choice for SUV buyers on a budget. While things have changed a bit since we tested the 2024 Kia Seltos, not least the trim levels, most of what we said then still rings true: It's affordable, has a good amount of interior space for its dimensions, and offers an enjoyable turbocharged engine for those willing to spend on the highest trim.
That turbocharged engine, which makes 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, is definitely the engine we'd recommend if you can afford it. The base engine, which is the only option on other trims aside from the SX, is a 2.0-liter inline-4 that produces a pretty mundane 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque. The SX also gets AWD as standard, while buyers of other trims will have to pay an additional $1,200 to $2,200 (depending on trim) for the privilege of having four driven wheels.
Subaru Crosstrek
Cheap SUVs are generally best suited to running around town, with maybe the odd highway jaunt here and there. But if you're hoping to be a bit adventurous in your affordable crossover, then the one to go for is the Subaru Crosstrek. The Crosstrek has been one of Subaru's best-sellers for a while, likely thanks to its winning combination of great pricing, standard AWD, and a reputation as one of Subaru's most reliable models.
The 2025 Crosstrek that JD Power rated highly was available with either a 2.0-liter or 2.5-liter engine, depending on trim level, with the latter being the more desirable of the two thanks to its 182 hp and paddle shifters. But that's all changed for 2026: While the Crosstrek's price is as competitive as ever, the 2026 model is now only available with the beefier 182-hp engine, which should help resolve complaints about the otherwise great SUV's weedy stock engine.
That means you can spend just $26,995 and get a reasonable engine, decent off-road capabilities (for an SUV), Subaru's highly-regarded EyeSight safety suite, and that classic Subaru dependability. And, if you're feeling a bit flush, there's also the $33,995 (both prices plus $1,420 destination) Crosstrek Hybrid, which we thought was a no-brainer.
Hyundai Kona
There are quite a few aesthetically pleasing SUVs vying for your attention at the budget end of the segment, some of which — like the Kia Soul — are quite characterful indeed. After all, with so many SUVs offering similar features at competitive price points, the design can sometimes be the defining factor for some buyers. And one of the best — at least, for our money — is the Hyundai Kona.
We like the Kona's fun, angular lines, which make it one of the most recognizable SUVs at this end of the market. It's not just a pretty face, though: The 2024 Hyundai Kona we tested impressed us. Our reviewer liked the higher-end trims' turbo engine, standard wireless smartphone connectivity, and its appealing interior. The highlights there included a 12.3-inch touchscreen, one of the biggest in the class. We thought it offered great value for the price.
These traits carry over to the latest model, as there have been few changes in the past couple of model years, barring some trim adjustments. You're looking at $25,350 for the base, 147-hp Kona SE, up to $32,650 (plus $1,600 destination) for the beefier 190-hp Kona Limited.
Toyota Corolla Cross
There aren't as many hybrids as we'd like available at this end of the market, but one welcome exception is the Toyota Corolla Cross. The hybrid version of this compact SUV is one of the most affordable on the market at $29,295 (plus $1,450 destination). While it isn't a very exciting or characterful offering to drive, as we found out when we tested the 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid, it makes a decent case for itself regardless, with its great fuel economy — Toyota estimates 42 combined mpg — and comfortable ride.
Toyota has you covered if you're not interested in a hybrid powertrain, too, of course. The standard gas-engine Corolla Cross is still part of the automaker's lineup and sees few changes for the 2026 model year, so it's as decent a choice as ever. You get a new grille, but the Corolla Cross is the same reliable SUV it's been for the past few years. In other words, it's still slow and maybe a bit boring, but also very affordable and comes with Toyota Safety Sense and Toyota Star Safety as standard. Yes, even on the $24,935 (plus $1,450 destination) Corolla Cross L.
Chevrolet Equinox
GM had a strong 2025, and the Chevrolet Equinox was one of the two SUVs that led the charge for its Chevrolet division alongside the Trax. The Equinox is not quite as cheap as others here, with even the base FWD Equinox LT breaking past the $30,000 barrier (it's $28,700 plus $1,795 destination) and hitting a peak of just under $40,000 for those who opt for the AWD version of the top-spec Equinox RS.
If that seems a bit pricey, it is. Even our review of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, which liked its great design and generally effortless drive, pointed out that the top-end Equinox RS is a bit on the expensive side for a mid-size SUV. Thankfully, the value proposition seems a bit better at the lower end of the scale, making the more affordable versions the ones to consider.
For example, even the basic FWD Equinox LT has features like Google integration on its 11.3-inch touchscreen, heated seats and steering wheel, an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get 5G, tinted (and solar-absorbing) glass, and LED lighting as standard. So while it's pricier than many on this list, it does look to be worth it.
Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V is the Japanese automaker's entry-level SUV, sitting one step below the popular (and larger) CR-V. While it's nowhere near the sales success that its big brother is, the HR-V is still a worthwhile choice for those trying to keep their spend below $30,000.
For 2026, Honda has introduced some welcome upgrades to the HR-V that make it the one to go for. This isn't to say that the 2025 HR-V is bad, mind you: It's comfortable, features a 158-horsepower four-cylinder, FWD, and automatic CVT that means its handles relatively well (a rarity at this price point), and more practical than one might expect for its size. However, its 7.0-inch touchscreen is pretty tiny by modern standards, and only the high-end, more expensive EX-L trim includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Thankfully, Honda has rectified that for 2026: all models now get a 9.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging support as standard. These improvements come with a slight price hike, admittedly, but $26,200 (plus $1,395 destination) for the starting LX trim seems a solid deal given the HR-V's other strengths.
Buick Encore GX
The Buick Encore GX debuted in the U.S. for the 2020 model year and impressed reviewers with its combination of mainstream pricing and decent appointments that were a cut above other SUVs operating in its price range. That has remained the modus operandi since, with more recent iterations still managing to strike the same balance.
Most of GM's affordable SUVs still manage to include a good amount of tech — including a relatively large 11-inch touchscreen and a reasonably thorough set of safety aids — and the 2025 Encore GX is much the same. You also get noise cancellation and Buick's QuietTuning. Those willing to spend extra can add niceties like a moonroof and leather interior accents, albeit only on the pricier trims.
The base 2026 Encore GX Preferred, which starts at $26,495 (plus $1,795 destination), sticks with leatherette and doesn't have the option of a moonroof. It also has a 1.2-liter engine as standard, although you can opt for the 1.3-liter that comes standard on Sport Touring and Avenir trims. Meanwhile, all of the Encore's trim levels are also available with AWD.
Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson has been around for what seems like forever now, with the first generation debuting for the 2004 model year. Over the years, the Tucson has matured into a genuinely well-liked compact SUV. It's good to drive and has a well-thought-out interior that impressed us during our first drive of a 2025 Tucson. It also bears a family resemblance to the Hyundai Kona, which is a good thing in our books.
The downside is that the Tucson sits at the higher end of "cheap." For 2026, Hyundai's SUV starts at $29,200 for the gasoline-powered Tucson SE and tops out at $48,300 for the PHEV version of the Tucson Limited. Hyundai offers 11 versions of the Tucson, split between gas, hybrid, and PHEV powertrains. The gas Tucsons get a somewhat underpowered 187-hp 2.5-liter engine, while the hybrids opt for a smaller 1.6-liter engine with different amounts of electrical assist between the hybrid and PHEV versions. Those of you who want power will likely opt for the 231 or 268 hp from the hybrids, with the cheapest way to get an electrified Tucson being the $32,200 MSRP plus destination Tucson Blue SE.