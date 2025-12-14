These Are The Best Cheap SUVs You Can Buy In 2025, According To JD Power

Vehicles aren't getting any cheaper, at least not in the U.S. According to Kelley Blue Book, average vehicle transaction prices broke past the $50,000 barrier in September 2025, the first time that particular metric has ever done so. Thus, given the increase in prices for so many other necessities like food, housing, and childcare, we wouldn't blame anyone for deciding that it may not be a good time to purchase a new vehicle.

That's all well and good if you can hold off, but not everyone is in as fortunate a position. The question, then, is thus: If one has to buy a cheap SUV now, which one should they go for? There's no shortage of options on the market, after all. Thankfully, JD Power has come to the rescue with a list of great cheap SUVs from 2025 that are worth considering. Many of these are available starting at around $25,000, and they will offer a great alternative to the best new cars under $25,000 if you're not willing to compromise on the extra ride height and utility of an SUV.