Is The Toyota Corolla Cross A Reliable Car? This Is What Owners Have To Say

With the cost of living continuing to be a pressing issue for many people, buying a reliable car has rarely been as crucial as it is lately. Fortunately for Toyota, its strong reliability record has meant that its cars are often a top choice for buyers who are looking for a trouble-free driving experience. Take the Toyota RAV4. It's a regular in reliable car rankings and has, as a result, been a longstanding favorite among SUV shoppers, even to the extent that it toppled the ever-popular Ford F-150 to claim the title of the best-selling vehicle in the US in 2024.

The Toyota Corolla Cross, though, is a whole different kettle of fish. It's a relatively newer model which still has a lot left to prove in terms of dependability, having fairly recently debuted for the 2022 model year. The fact that its reliability scores are mixed also doesn't exactly help. J.D. Power gave the Corolla sedan-based compact crossover SUV reliability scores of 82 out of a possible 100 in 2022, 77 in 2023, and 79 for the 2025 model year, with ratings between 70 and 80 considered average, while those that fall within the 81 to 90 point range are seen as great.

But as some may be aware, individual experiences can differ from J.D. Power reliability ratings. So, after scoring about average for reliability from J.D. Power, how did things turn out with buyers? According to feedback on discussion sites, the Corolla Cross' reliability is rated positively by many owners overall, with a number of people admitting their experience has been flawless. But there have been some build quality concerns — plus, numerous little nitpicks have also been made.

