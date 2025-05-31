12 Of The Slowest Cars You Can Buy In America

Thanks to the increasing popularity of electrified powertrains, even run-of-the-mill cars often now boast respectable acceleration times. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs all have a natural advantage, since electric motors can deliver maximum torque straight away. Combustion engines, meanwhile, have to hit higher revs before they can deliver their peak power. That said, even many modern gas-powered cars now accelerate faster than their predecessors. Of course, there are always going to be some exceptions to the rule.

Understandably, manufacturers with particularly slow cars aren't keen to showcase their sluggishness, and so often don't post official zero to 60 mph times for these models. Even when they do, they might not reflect the speeds that drivers can expect to see in the real world. So, to get a more accurate picture of which cars are the very slowest, we've relied on acceleration data from independent testing by Car and Driver and MotorTrend. Across all major market segments, these 12 cars came out among the slowest of all. Each is available as a 2025 model or newer.