Common Problems With The Chevrolet Trailblazer (According To Owners)
Chevrolet first introduced the Trailblazer badge in the early 2000s, marketing the vehicle as a sized-up trim-level option for its beloved smaller SUV, the Blazer. A few years later, the Blazer was discontinued, with the Trailblazer essentially supplanting it in Chevy's SUV stable both in the U.S. and abroad. Though the Trailblazer would continue to be manufactured and sold in other markets, its run in Chevy's Stateside SUV lineup didn't last long, with the automaker discontinuing it in the U.S. in 2008.
Chevy's U.S. lineup featured neither a Blazer nor a Trailblazer for the better part of the 2010s, with the Blazer making a comeback in 2019 and the Trailblazer following suit in 2021. This time around, however, the Trailblazer was offered as a subcompact cousin to the uber reliable new Chevy Blazer, and it was, arguably, best suited for traversing urban landscapes. Changes aside, our 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer review found it a "very rational compact crossover," and the vehicle continues to rank among non-hybrid SUVs with the best gas mileage.
With a budget-friendly sticker price and an elevated sense of style, the Trailblazer remains a popular selection in the Chevy SUV stable. But the Trailblazer has earned the ire of some owners who've gotten behind the wheel, and they haven't been shy about taking to online forums to air their grievances. Here's a look at some of the more common complaints.
Owners have had several other issues with the Chevy Trailblazer
The new Trailblazer has earned the not-so-welcome distinction of being targeted by some Lemon Law lawyers. It's worth noting that many Trailblazer owners are impressed with their vehicles. But when the issues do start, owners say they can pile up pretty quickly.
Among the most common, and perhaps troubling, issues dogging some Trailblazers is an engine problem that leads to dramatically reduced power. Trailblazer owners have noted this problem in more than one online forum, including a driver who said on Edumunds that their vehicle would "move at like 2 mph" even when they had the rpms revved up between 4,000 and 5,000. While this issue does not appear to afflict every Trailblazer, enough complaints have been logged for it to be a big red flag if you're considering purchasing one.
Though the issues can vary, some Trailblazer owners have noted electrical problems, including some telling Trailblazertalk that their SUV's "Infotainment screen went black" for no apparent reason. More troubling are several reports of brake issues, which include everything from a constant high-pitched squeal to brakes engaging automatically while driving. And several owners have complained about the noise level when traveling at higher speeds, with one positing that may be because the windows are tempered instead of the more noise-canceling laminated method. So, if the Chevy Trailblazer is on your new car short list, you might want to consider these potential problems.