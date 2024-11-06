Common Problems With The Chevrolet Trailblazer (According To Owners)

Chevrolet first introduced the Trailblazer badge in the early 2000s, marketing the vehicle as a sized-up trim-level option for its beloved smaller SUV, the Blazer. A few years later, the Blazer was discontinued, with the Trailblazer essentially supplanting it in Chevy's SUV stable both in the U.S. and abroad. Though the Trailblazer would continue to be manufactured and sold in other markets, its run in Chevy's Stateside SUV lineup didn't last long, with the automaker discontinuing it in the U.S. in 2008.

Chevy's U.S. lineup featured neither a Blazer nor a Trailblazer for the better part of the 2010s, with the Blazer making a comeback in 2019 and the Trailblazer following suit in 2021. This time around, however, the Trailblazer was offered as a subcompact cousin to the uber reliable new Chevy Blazer, and it was, arguably, best suited for traversing urban landscapes. Changes aside, our 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer review found it a "very rational compact crossover," and the vehicle continues to rank among non-hybrid SUVs with the best gas mileage.

With a budget-friendly sticker price and an elevated sense of style, the Trailblazer remains a popular selection in the Chevy SUV stable. But the Trailblazer has earned the ire of some owners who've gotten behind the wheel, and they haven't been shy about taking to online forums to air their grievances. Here's a look at some of the more common complaints.

