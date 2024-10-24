4 Of The Most Reliable Chevy SUVs Ever Made
When thinking about some of the top brands known for their SUV line, Chevrolet ranks on that list. The all-American automaker has built an ironclad image for consistently innovating with a broad range of vehicles designed to meet consumer needs. With a legacy spanning well over 100 years, Chevrolet has produced several highly successful models in its time. Moreover, some of its lines such as the trucks are known for affordability and low maintenance costs. While the classic marketing campaign "Like a Rock" may have been meant for Chevy's trucks during the '90s, the same slogan could easily apply to its other lines, especially the SUVs.
When it comes to purchasing a top-grade SUV known for its dependability, there's a reason so many families often select one sporting the company's bow tie logo stamped on the front. Moreover, while options in the SUV class tend to be high-priced, Chevrolet offers some pretty affordable models that are worth the value. From electrically powered to stylishly compact, Chevy SUVs exude a level of sophisticated versatility built around the lifestyle of the consumer. But there are a few examples that standout as shining examples of rock-solid reliability. From cost in maintenance to the number of miles they can traverse, these SUV models won't let you down.
The 2022 Equinox
Awarded a 90 out of 100 score for reliability from J.D. Power, the 2022 Chevy Equinox definitely stands out as one of the automakers more compact contenders. Released in 2005 as a replacement for both the Tracker and the S-10, the Equinox presents an efficient and affordable alternative for city commuters. Estimates place the annual maintenance costs base don a five-year average is just under $1,000 and annual fuel consumption at approximately $1,800. The model sported a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine capable of reaching a maximum speed of about 170 mph and torque of 203 lbs-ft.
Additional gadgets such as heated outside mirrors, fluid cruise control, and an HD 360-degree camera for secure parking make it highly adaptive to a variety of driving conditions. Moreover, the 2022 Equinox includes a number of safety features such as forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring systems, all topped off with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rating of five out of five stars. Although it may not be the best option for off-roading adventures, Chevy customers can trust this commuter vehicle will get them from point A to B.
The 2024 Blazer
After a decade long hiatus, Chevrolet decided to relaunch the Blazer in 2019. However, due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic a year later, it would take a little more time before the model would reach a level of peak performance. This stylish mid-size SUV received a pretty strong reliability rating of 88 out of 100 and an overall consumer verified rating of 82 from J.D. Power. Moreover, the Blazer estimated annual cost in maintenance of approximately $524, making it one of the more economic SUVs on the market. Environmentally-conscious consumers also have the option of purchasing the Chevy Blazer EV, which maintains the same feel as its combustive counterpart and can reach anywhere from 279 to 324 miles on a fully charged battery, according to the EPA.
The Blazer also includes a cutting-edge infotainment system all powered by Google Assistant, ensuring a responsive and dependable hands-free experience. Not only can this model alternate between a variety of drive modes to accommodate for a variety of conditions like off-roading or snow and ice, but it can also help prevent the wheels from skidding on slick surfaces due to its 4-wheel antilock braking system. Because the Blazer borrow a lot of its structural components and architecture from Chevrolet's more powerful and muscular models, drivers get all the bells and whistles of a standard SUV but the nimble maneuverability of a sports car.
The 2022 Tahoe
Based on its strong sales and high customer satisfaction, the Tahoe was among five other models from Chevrolet to receive the 2022 Automotive Loyalty Award. It also received fairly strong marks from J.D. Power, with a reliability rate of 80 out of 100 and an overall consumer score of 82. This rating is fairly similar to MotorTrend's overall review of 8.2 out of 10, with high marks for the model's range and efficiency. Within the first year, the average annual maintenance costs of the 2022 Tahoe typically ran around $409 and a 10-year estimated average cost of $954.
Second only to the Suburban in terms of size, the 2022 Tahoe makes for a versatile and powerful three-row SUV option. Consumers can purchase this model in a variety of trims, such as the Premier, RST, and the rugged off-roader Z71. Within each of these trims customers can select a choice of engines from the standard 5.3-liter V8 that reaches 355 horsepower, to the 420 horsepower 6.2-liter V8 option, or even the Duramax LM2 diesel engine with 277 horsepower.
Additional features such as Magnetic Ride Control suspension assist in providing greater maneuverability and insulation against rough terrain. The interior of this SUV offers plenty of cargo storage and space for comfortable seating, especially in the third-row with 34.9 inches of legroom. This comfortable seating arrangement for driver and passengers plus other upgraded features like a max towing capacity of 8,400 pounds were all key factors in being selected as Car and Driver's Editor's Choice.
The 2001 Tahoe
Through a series of trial and error, the launch of the revamped Chevy Tahoe in 2001 proved one of the best years for this model. Although consumers did feel the impact to their wallets with the amount of gasoline this workhorse consumed, the effects of the improved powertrain, five-link rear suspension, and reinforced axles on the quality of performance was undeniable. The Suburban's "little brother" earned a 4.6 out of a five-star rating on reliability from Cars.com and a 4.8 out of five from KBB, highlighting the stiffer frame of the body that maintains a stable ride despite the weight of any cargo attached to the roof rack.
Given the quality and durability of its components plus the simple maintenance requirements, it was possible for owners to reach the better side of 200,000 miles on the odometer before having to contemplate replacing their Tahoe. Despite its age, the nostalgic love for this old Tahoe continues to thrive, to the point where it even made a brief cameo in the trailer for the first season of the "Halo" TV series.
