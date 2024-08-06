What Diesel Engines Does Chevy Make & Which Vehicles Do They Power?

As a division of General Motors, Chevy's long history with diesel engines began with the Oldsmobile 5.7-liter LF9 Diesel V8, which unfortunately gained notoriety for being unreliable and severely underpowered. The LF9 fueled Chevy's half-ton C-Series pickup between 1978 and 1981, after which it was replaced with the equally-disliked Detroit Diesel V8 engine for the 1982 model year. The Detroit V8 remained in production until 2001, when it was succeeded by the Duramax V8 engine.

Advertisement

Unlike its out-of-favor predecessors, the Duramax 3.0 diesel engine has proved extremely popular with drivers since. Rumor has it that a new 8.3-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 could be in the works, but GM thinks that's unlikely.

As well as the V8, GM also made a Duramax inline-four engine between 2015 and 2022, which found use in the Chevrolet Colorado and Chevrolet Express. Chevrolet currently makes the Duramax turbodiesel engine in 6.6-liter V8 and 3.0-liter inline-six versions. Here's a look at these Chevy diesel engines and the vehicles they power.