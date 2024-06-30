10 Chevy Trucks That Are Dirt Cheap To Maintain
When purchasing a truck or any vehicle at all, affordability is an important item to check off the list, at least for most people. Determining whether or not a truck is affordable or budget-friendly goes beyond the retail price of the truck. There are some hidden costs that are important to consider, and one of them is how much it'll cost to maintain the truck for however long you plan on having it for. Maintenance costs are vital in determining the actual cost of a vehicle because sooner or later, a $500 repair here and $200 replacement there will start to add up.
Chevy's are notoriously more expensive than other cars to own. This is because on average, they cost more to maintain compared to their counterparts. This might sound discouraging, but there's still hope. Trucks are known to last longer and tend to be more reliable than other vehicle form factors, which contributes to having lower maintenance costs over time. Chevrolet has built some pretty impressive trucks over the years, and luckily, there are a couple of Chevy trucks known for their lower maintenance costs and durability. From classic workhorses to more feature-friendly options, these are some Chevy trucks that keep costs low without compromising capability.
Silverado
Introduced in 1998 for the 1999 model year, the Chevrolet Silverado debuted as a successor to the iconic C/K series and has served as Cherolet's flagship truck ever since. If you were wondering where the 'Silverado' nameplate came from, the truck was named after the top-level trim variation of the C/K series. Coming in full-sized, medium-duty, with chassis cab configurations, and even the option of either a V6 or V8 engine at launch, it has remained one of Chevrolet's most popular offerings and has cemented itself as one of the most reliable pickup trucks of all time.
Over its five generations, the Silverado has seen several modern advancements and creature comforts, adapting to the needs and wants of the modern-day user while still retaining the rugged capabilities it has always been known for. It's also notoriously affordable to maintain, with Repair Pal estimating $714 annually on repairs. Additionally, CarEdge estimates that it'll cost about $10,000 dollars to maintain over a 10-year period.
Colorado
If you're looking for a mid-sized option, you might want to consider the Colorado. Though it was originally released in 2004 as a compact pickup truck, it was then expanded to a midsized truck with its second generation. You might think that because of its size and weight, it would not be as capable as a bigger option like the Silverado; the Colorado is said to be extremely similar to its bigger brother, as the 2023 model is even built on the same frame and chassis as the Silverado. At launch, Chevrolet's Global Brand Chief said the second generation model would be the most capable, versatile, and fuel-efficient pickup in the United States.
Under the hood, it's equipped with the same inline four-cylinder engine that has been used in the Silverado 1500 for the past couple of years. This means that the Colorado should be able to handle almost any task you throw at it, whether it be off-road driving or towing and hauling. Additionally, It comes in a number of trim levels to suit whatever specific needs you may have. The Colorado is also known for being cheap to maintain compared to its competitors, coming in at around $9,900 dollars in maintenance fees in 10 years, according to CarEdge.
Avalanche
This discontinued favorite has long been described as 'the perfect truck.' Released in 2001 for the 2002 model year, this Chevy truck was a perfect blend of the passenger capacity of the Suburban and the cargo space of the Silverado. Just looking at the Avalanche, you'll be able to tell that this isn't your typical truck. It was unique for a number of reasons, the first that unlike most pickups, rather than the truck bed being attached to the truck frame separated from the cab, the truck bed was instead merged with the cab, giving it a distinct unibody look.
The Avalanche was a workhorse. It was powered by gasoline V8 engines in various configurations and built on the same frame as beasts like the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, and the Hummer H2. Its run wasn't without controversy though, as many users over the years encountered issues with the cladding on the truck, leading to its removal with the second generation. To the disappointment of many, the Avalanche was eventually discontinued in 2013 due to declining sales. You can still get many used models today and Your Mechanic estimates that it'll cost you about a thousand dollars annually to maintain a Chevy Avalanche.
Suburban
Though not technically classified as a pickup truck, the Chevrolet Suburban is a full-sized SUV built on the chassis and powertrain of the Silverado and is actually the longest-used vehicle nameplate in history. Over its twelve generations, it has been able to cement itself as one of the most capable SUVs on the market. With a curb weight of 5,785 pounds and a V8 engine under the hood, it boasts impressive towing capacity, making it ideal for heavy-duty tasks and capable of plowing through rugged terrain.
Despite its size and below-average fuel economy, the Suburban is known for being incredibly reliable and durable. It is consistently named by iSeeCars as one of the longest-lasting vehicles over the last couple of years. This reputation for reliability contributes to offsetting some of the costs that come with maintenance and repair and the Suburban is able to provide years of service before requiring major repairs. CarEdge estimates that you'll be racking up only $360 dollars in maintenance fees in the first year of use and $9,300 after a decade. Also, RepairPal brings the average annual cost of maintenance to $944.
C/K series
If you're looking for a classic truck, one of the best options you'll come across is the C/K series trucks. One of the longest-running models from the brand, the C/K served as Chevrolet's flagship line of pickups for 40 years. It ruled American roads for decades and was the go-to choice for people looking for a no-nonsense truck that could simply get the job done. An inline six-cylinder engine powered it and gave customers the option to upgrade to a number of V8 engines.
The C/K series is known for its relative affordability to maintain compared to modern trucks due in part to its simple design and engineering that makes it relatively easy to repair. Also, because the C/K was in production for so long, replacement parts are readily available compared to a lot of other classic trucks. These two factors translate to lower overall costs throughout the truck's lifespan. Suppose you're looking for a tough and dependable truck that won't break the bank to keep running. In that case, the Chevrolet C/K series is definitely worth considering.
S-10
Another classic option on the list is the Chevrolet S-10, which was introduced in 1981 for the 1982 model year. The history of the S-10 is an interesting one, but what it ultimately led to was it becoming the first American-made compact pickup from the big three car manufacturers at the time. This beloved classic was produced from 1982 till 2004, offering buyers great fuel economy and practicality in a small package. It was powered by a 2.8-liter V6 engine that was able to churn out 110 horsepower. It was also decked out with a number of features that may seem normal now but were actually pretty revolutionary at the time, such as air conditioning and power steering.
You can still pick up this classic favorite for pretty cheap, and it won't cost you an arm and a leg to maintain. Its well-known reliability means that you'll have no need for frequent repairs, and even routine maintenance costs like oil changes and tune-ups are on the lower end of the spectrum. Where you do end up needing to have some major repairs done, its relatively simple design under the hood makes it easy to work on, and the wide availability of affordable parts also contributes to its cost-effectiveness. According to Repair Pal, the S-10 will cost you an average of $416 annually to maintain.
El Camino
One quick look at the El Camino is enough to tell you that it's much different from the rest of the entries on this list. That's because it's a coupe utility vehicle, meaning that unlike your big and tall trucks like the Silverado, the El Camino is based on a regular passenger car. Ford had initially beat General Motors to the punch in releasing a coupe utility with its Ranchero in 1957. Due to its success, GM then followed suit and entered the coupe utility market, releasing the El Camino in 1959.
This car-truck fusion was extremely popular when it launched and this is largely due to how it came with the utility of a passenger car like a coupe but with the added practicality of a truck bed. Its size didn't mean it wasn't capable, however. Over its five generations, it was powered by an array of inline-six, V6 and V8-cylinder engines which provided power for cruising or light-hauling tasks. When it comes to maintenance and aftermarket support, it's a great pick. The El Camino is extremely similar to the Chevelle, estimated to cost an average of about $300 for repairs.
LUV
Venturing outside domestically made pickups, we have the Chevrolet LUV, which was essentially an Isuzu KB (later renamed to the Isuzu Faster) with the Chevrolet logo slapped on it. It made its North American debut in 1972 and was a direct competitor to the Ford Courier.
LUV was actually an acronym for a light-utility vehicle, which is exactly what it was. The Chevy LUV was a compact pickup that was ideal for customers who didn't need the functionality of a heavy-duty truck. It provided a comfortable ride for daily commutes, decent cargo space for small jobs, and for those looking to do some off-road exploration, it came with the option of four-wheel drive. If fuel efficiency is important to you, don't worry, it checks that off too.
Not only was the LUV cheap to purchase, it was also pretty cheap to maintain. The fact that it's a rebranded Isuzu KB also means that parts are readily available and affordable due to its shared platform with other Isuzu trucks.
Tahoe
The Chevy Tahoe is a full-sized SUV that debuted for the 1995 model year and has since established itself as a household name, due to the ample space it provides for up to 9 passengers and then some more for additional cargo. It may not be a pickup truck in the way others are, but its utility necessitates its inclusion. It also boasts impressive towing capacity and some crazy powerful engine options like the 5.3-liter V8 engine available with the fifth-generation model.
Over its five generations it has consistently been built on the same platform as flagship pickups like the Silverado, which contributes to it being extremely capable. With the right engine configuration, a Chevy Tahoe can tow up to 8,400 pounds of cargo. When it comes to maintenance costs, the Tahoe is expected to cost around $350 dollars in its first year of use and $9,300 over a period of 10 years.
Silverado EV
The Silverado EV redefines the off-road heavy-duty titan that we know with the introduction of electric power. However, some say that the nameplate is pretty much the only thing that this electric version shares with the original Silverado. Rather than being built on the GMT T1XX platform like the original Silverado, it's instead built on the platform of a GMC Hummer EV, making it different when it comes to its dimensions. Regardless, this marks the beginning of Chevrolet's journey into electric power.
The Silverado EV is just as capable as its fuel-powered sibling, capable of towing up to 10,000 pounds of load, with Chevrolet even teasing a 20,000-pound capable model to be released eventually. It delivers impressive performance with instant torque and GM guarantees 440 miles of use with a single charge. Generally, electric vehicles are cheaper to maintain, partly due to the absence of a traditional engine with more moving parts that are liable to mishaps here and there. Also, features like regenerative braking lead to less wear and tear on the brakes. All of this means that the Silverado EV is a great choice if you want to save on maintenance costs.