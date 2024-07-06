The 15 Most Affordable SUVs In The U.S. For 2024

SUVs reign supreme in 2024, with the trend of ditching cars for these versatile vehicles showing no signs of slowing down. In 2023, Americans bought over 6.17 million new SUVs, almost double the 3.12 million figure for car sales. Popular choices included the Toyota RAV4, Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V, Subaru Crosstrek, and Honda HR-V.

With the average vehicle price soaring over $50,000, some automakers are offering a lifeline for budget-conscious buyers: affordable SUVs selling for as low as $20,000. These SUVs might lack the aplomb of their larger, more expensive siblings, but they boast more space than sedans and often handle nimbly.

They consist mostly of subcompact crossovers packed with peppy engines, modern designs, and feature-packed interiors. Some, like the Crosstrek and CX-30, stand out with higher ground clearance, rugged aesthetics, and all-wheel drive, making them perfect for exploring beyond the pavement. Below is a list (not exhaustive) of 15 of the most affordable SUVs on the market, ranked by price.