5 Non-Hybrid SUVs With The Best Gas Mileage

If you want an SUV with amazing gas mileage, most recommend buying a hybrid model. However, hybrid vehicles tend to be on the expensive side, so you'd likely skip them if you're on a budget. But that doesn't mean that you should settle for a gas-guzzling vehicle. So, we scoured the EPA's Fuel Economy report and looked for non-hybrid SUVs that have the best gas mileage.

The EPA list only shows the latest vehicles, so the cars we picked today are all 2024 and 2025-year models. Given that larger vehicles tend to consume more fuel, our list is inevitably composed mostly of subcompact crossovers, except for one compact SUV that was able to beat the odds.

Furthermore, four of the five models in our list are also in our roundup of the most affordable SUVs in the U.S. for 2024, so you could save some money when picking these vehicles. Of course, these are just estimates and the actual numbers that you'll get will vary depending on your load, driving habit, traffic conditions, and many more. But, at the very least, you will get within these ballpark figures if you drive normally for most of the time.

