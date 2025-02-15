10 Of The Nicest Base Model Cars Under $30,000

The Kia Sportage last received a significant overhaul for the 2023 model year — the model's cabin received a makeover and its standard tech stack was updated to compete with an ever-changing field of rivals. The Sportage has historically built its reputation on offering good value, and the latest iteration is no different, with base trims starting at $27,390 (plus a $1,395 destination fee) for 2025. Even the cheapest trims get infotainment staples like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, with the infotainment system being controllable via a touchscreen and plenty of physical buttons. Drivers put off by the modern tendency for cars to rely too much on touchscreens won't have to worry here.

Advertisement

The Sportage's interior upholstery also remains among the nicest at its price point, although buyers will have to venture above the $30,000 mark if they want the nicest materials that the Sportage range has to offer. The cabin is roomy enough to fit a small family, and in our review of the Sportage Hybrid, we found there's still plenty of cargo space on offer, too. Efficiency varies significantly between powertrains, and the base gas powertrain can't match the frugality of the pricier hybrid. However, both remain competitive within their segments, achieving up to 28 mpg and 43 mpg respectively, per the EPA. As a bonus, the Sportage is also one of the cheapest cars on the market to insure, which will help drivers keep their costs to a minimum.

Advertisement